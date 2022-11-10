The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking Albany Cup, Dutchman Shoes, Section II Super Bowls

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I preview two big sporting events that take place Saturday.

I have interviews with members of the Siena and UAlbany men’s basketball teams as they get set for the Albany Cup, the first matchup between the two programs in five years.

Also, I have interviews with members of the RPI and Union football teams as they prepare to meet in the Dutchman Shoes game.

Plus, the Section II portion of the high school football season wraps up with five Super Bowl games. The Gazette’s Adam Shinder previews each game.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

