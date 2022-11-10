UAlbany women’s basketball opens 2022-23 season Friday

The incredible depth of the UAlbany women’s basketball program will be tested right away this season.

The Great Danes return their top nine scorers from last season’s squad that won an America East championship, but it’s unclear how many of those players will be available for UAlbany in its season-opening game. For that 7 p.m. matchup Friday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy against Merrimack of the Northeast Conference, head coach Colleen Mullen said Thursday that her UAlbany club “definitely won’t be at full strength” for the matchup.

“We’ve got some bumps and bruises, and some are TBD,” said Mullen, who declined to elaborate further on which players will be unavailable against Merrimack.

It’s known that center Lucia Decortes (lower leg) will miss the contest due to injury, while forwards Ellen Hahne and Freja Werth were the only players Mullen committed to starting against Merrimack. Earlier this week, three other potential starters — Kayla Cooper, Helene Haegerstrand and Lilly Phillips — did not play due to “coach’s choice” in an exhibition win against Division II Saint Rose, while Morgan Haney left that contest after playing a few minutes due to an injury that Mullen didn’t detail Thursday.

Haney was last season’s Sixth Player of the Year in the America East, while Cooper and Haegerstrand were all-conference players. Decortes was honored as an all-defensive team selection and Phillips earned an all-rookie team nod.

Last year’s game against Merrimack was a memorable one for the Great Danes because of how it motivated them for the rest of the campaign. Fresh off a blowout win to start its 2021-22 season, UAlbany surprisingly lost by 13 points against Merrimack, which finished 9-17 last season.

“There’s certainly some unfinished business there, and the players remember that,” Mullen said.

While it’s UAlbany’s first game, Merrimack played Monday. In that game, Merrimack lost 67-39 to Holy Cross.

With UAlbany’s on-campus arena unavailable this season due to renovations, Friday’s game will mark the Great Danes’ first at their 2022-23 home at HVCC. Mullen said the team has practiced once at HVCC and conducted its preseason scrimmage at the venue.

While UAlbany’s roster includes nearly all of its firepower from last season, the Great Danes also added three freshman to their club. Taylor Moffat, Karyn Sanford and Marie Sepp are the team’s newcomers.

After playing Merrimack, UAlbany will play Sunday at Siena.

