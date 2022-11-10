Weather shows the way for Falcons-Panthers on Thursday Night Football: Best Bet for Nov. 10

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here is our best bet for Thursday, Nov. 10:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Falcons-Panthers UNDER 41½

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Our take: Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida this afternoon and is headed up the coast. This game in Charlotte, North Carolina, won’t feel the full brunt of it — not enough for the NFL to abandon its typical “show must go on” mentality — but there are likely to be high wind gusts and rain throughout the night.

Social experiment: What happens when you throw PJ Walker and Marcus Mariota at quarterback in an NFL game with bad weather?

Let’s just say the defenses probably have to score some points tonight to get this total over 40 points. The spread is a risky play either way, considering how bad Carolina looked last week but also remembering that the Panthers had the Falcons on the ropes in Atlanta just two weeks ago. But no matter which team gets ahead, you can bet they’ll spend plenty of clock running the ball and trying to escape the elements with a victory.

It’s no fun to root for no scoring, but then Thursday Night Football hasn’t been all that fun this year. Might as well profit.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Wednesday’s best bets

NBA: Pelicans money line over Bulls (WON $30)

College basketball: Kansas City +23 vs. LSU (WON $10)

Wednesday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: -$34.90 (4-2)

Total for November: +$162.80 (12-6)

Total for 2022: +$179.10 (291-312)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

