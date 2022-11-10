Weekend plans: Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival, Albany Cup among top picks

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Dutchman Shoes game

The Capital Region’s oldest and biggest college football rivalry has its latest chapter Saturday at noon as Union heads to Troy to face RPI for the Dutchman Shoes Trophy.

Both teams enter the game at 6-3 and are eliminated from the Liberty League title picture, though RPI can secure sole possession of second place with a win, while a Union win would force a likely three-way tie for second between the Dutchmen, Engineers and Hobart.

Last year’s game was one of the most memorable in the rivalry’s recent history, with RPI winning the Shoes and the Liberty League title on a last-second field goal by converted soccer player Trevor Bisson.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $10 for premium seating. The ECAV Stadium box office opens 90 minutes before kickoff.

Albany Cup returns

For the first time since 2017, the Capital Region’s Division I men’s basketball programs will go head-to-head as UAlbany and Siena meet in the Albany Cup slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at MVP Arena in downtown Albany. MVP Arena is Siena’s regular home court, but this year’s Albany Cup is being played as a neutral-site contest.

So far this season, Siena won its opener at Holy Cross, while UAlbany went 1-1 on a road trip to Towson and Immaculata. The game will feature the return of UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings, who has missed his team’s first four games — two exhibitions and two regular-season games — while serving out the start of a five-game suspension that he will conclude next week.

Tickets start at $15 (plus fees) and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

‘Pretty Woman’ at Proctors

The Broadway musical rendition of the classic film “Pretty Woman” continues its run at Proctors today through Sunday.

It stars Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward. It features a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, who is known for work on “Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots” and “Legally Blonde.”

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-85.50. For more information visit proctors.org.

Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival

Come for the salty snacks and hoppy drinks and stay for the history. On Saturday from 1-5 p.m., the Saratoga County History Center is hosting the Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival at Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa.

The festival celebrates the museum’s current exhibit, “In the Saratoga Style: Potato Chips and Their Regional Folklore” and will include beer, chips, a campfire, a s’mores station, and a game of potato chip trivia. There will also be live music from John Kirk and Trish Miller. Tickets, which benefit the history center, are $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Tickets for designated drivers are $10. For more information visit brooksidemusem.org.

