Cincinnati has had East Carolina’s number. Can they do it again? Best Bets for Nov. 11.

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Friday, Nov. 11:

TOP PLAY

The play: NCAA football, Cincinnati -4.5 over East Carolina

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: This line has dropped all week long, as it briefly touched Cincy -6.5 on Monday before spending most of the week at -5.

We aren’t just fading the public here, as trends seem to favor the Bearcats, who have not only won 10 straight at home and 19 of their past 20 against American Athletic Conference foes, but they have covered seven in a row against the Pirates.

While ECU seems to be kryptonite for some of the better teams – see their 27-24 win at BYU two weeks ago and 34-13 win over UCF the week before that, they simply haven’t found an answer for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats haven’t really overwhelmed anyone recently, but this seems to be a good matchup for them.

VALUE BET/ TOTAL/MONEY LINE/PLAYER PROP

The play: NBA money-line parlay, Suns over Magic and Warriors over Cavaliers

The odds/bet: +125 ($10 to win $12.50)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Suns-Magic at 7:10 p.m. and Warriors-Cavaliers at 10:10 p.m. (Both on NBA League Pass)

Our take: This should be an easy one for Phoenix, which has had a day off after beating Minnesota by 12 on the road Wednesday. For overachieving Orlando, they just beat Dallas as an 8.5-point dog, making a second straight such victory highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have been off since defeating Sacramento last Monday night. In other words, they have been able to rest at home for three days, which should get their shooters going a bit against a Cleveland team that has lost back-to-back games on the West Coast to the Kings and Clippers.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Thursday’s best bets

NFL: Falcons-Panthers under 41.5 (WON $30)

Thursday’s profit/loss: +$30 (1-0)

Total for the week: +$65.10 (5-2)

Total for November: +$192.80 (13-6)

Total for 2022: +$209.10 (292-312)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

