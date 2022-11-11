FOCUS ON HISTORY: People and pigeons at risk in Amsterdam fire

People and pigeons were at risk on Friday, Nov. 23, 1962 — the night after Thanksgiving — when fire broke out at 29-31 Market St. in Amsterdam.

Piccolo’s Candy Store, badly damaged in the blaze, was owned by Frank and Sophie Piccolo, relatives of Joseph Inglese’s wife, Lucille, of the town of Florida. Fire Chief Samuel A. Palombo, in command that night, was Joseph Inglese’s great uncle.

“I’m not leaving here until you get my pigeon,” was what one female apartment dweller told a firefighter trying to lead her out of the building, according to a Recorder account.

“So the gallant smoke-eater located the pet bird, resting comfortably in a cardboard box, and carried it down the stairs,” wrote reporter Richard C. Healy. “The woman followed.”

Another person’s pet pigeon perished. An onlooker cradled the victim in her arms and left the scene.

A man who had been led to safety told firefighters he had forgotten his coin collection. Firemen went back inside but returned empty-handed because of heavy smoke.

The apartment dwellers led to safety were M.C. McLouth, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kowalski, Louis Gatto and Raymond Moore.

No civilians were injured but two firefighters—Edward Lampkin and Stanley Lomnicki–were treated for smoke inhalation.

About 60 men battled the flames. One person in the crowd was heard to stick up for the firemen, “Where are all these people who squawked about these guys getting a raise?”

Chief Palombo said, “When I saw what a beating the men were taking from the smoke, I ordered all apparatus to the scene.”

The fire started at the rear of Piccolo’s Candy Store in an area rented by John Picco, proprietor of the adjacent Vallee curtain and drapery store.

Smoke made its way into Britell insurance agency, Ottavio’s luggage shop and Sochin’s men’s store.

The Salvation Army and Nicholas Meola of the nearby Rialto Restaurant provided hot coffee to the firefighters and victims.

The fire began at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and firefighters finally left the scene about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Advertisements that November day 60 years ago, the start of the holiday season, touted an active social and shopping scene in the Amsterdam area. Local college students came home for the festivities and New York State’s 18-year old drinking age.

The Oasis Café at 50-52 Market St. featured music by the Casuals and vocalist Lenny Rocco. The New Yorkers — a band “that speaks for itself” — were playing at the Wil-Ton bowling alley lounge at 31 West Main Street. Ferris Tavern out at Mariaville Lake featured round, square and polka dancing to the music of the De-Lo-Ters.

You didn’t need to buy a drink to have a good time. Auction City on the Amsterdam-Schenectady Road urged you to bring the kids to see the largest Christmas stocking in the world, over six feet tall. An auction was scheduled Saturday night and Kiss’n Dolls were Auction City’s weekend special at five dollars each.

If you wanted to stay home but your TV and radio were on the fritz, you could pay a visit to Eugene W. Brach at his “electronic hospital” on Broadway Avenue Extension on Amsterdam’s South Side. He would fix your TVs and radios and also offered rock bottom prices, such as a $289 console TV for just $169.95. A transistor radio with a leather case, listing at $22.95, could be yours for $13.95 at Brach’s.

And for the health conscious, apples were on sale at T.J. Murphy’s Appleland Farm on Swart Hill or at Raymond Rector’s on Scotch Bush-Scotch Church Road. In each case, you were advised to bring your own containers.

