Letter to the Editor Friday, Nov. 11

Without a goal post, the racial divide will continue. Vice President Kamala Harris said she will help minorities first in hurricane-stricken Florida.

The new health commissioner said minorities will get COVID help first.

Do-gooders are rushing in to help without a goal. Native Americans would not agree that the government has done enough.

Why have Asians risen above despite their minority status? How long would minorities be happy if all were given $10,000 in reparation?

Until we have an understanding with those that believe they need to be paid for past injustices, we as a nation will keep giving small gestures and the divide will continue.

Past injustices are not the only factor to be looked at. Some minorities thrive, some blame White people for all of their problems.

Establishing a goal post is a first step. What amount of compensation will make you happy?

Rick Green

Ballston Lake

