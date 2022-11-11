The results are piling in.

There’s drama, close contests and fierce, high-stakes competition as numbers are tabulated and the general public holds its collective breath waiting to see the various outcomes. Who wins, and who loses.

There is not, however, free pizza in the Daily Gazette newsroom.

What the hell.

Oh, that’s right, the scene here isn’t from Election Day on Tuesday, it’s a broad view of what’s to populate the Capital Region sports landscape this weekend.

An annual ritual in newsrooms across the country is for sports departments to take on tongue-in-cheek condescending airs toward their colleagues on news side each Election Day, since the pampered newsies are coddled with free pizzas as a bracer against the long hours and non-stop frenzy documenting all the races for public office.

The standard line from us smug sports people goes something like this: “Election Night. Or as every sports department on the planet calls it: Any Friday night during high school basketball season.”

(The fact that every sportswriter on the planet indulges in Election Night pizza without an ounce of shame is purely incidental.)

But on the heels of Tuesday’s riveting action in the world of politics, Capital Region sports fans are being served up a cavalcade of events that qualify as the biggest weekend on the calendar not named Travers Weekend. We can call this one Greater-than-the-Sum-of-its-Parts Weekend.

These include standalone games like the Dutchman Shoes football game between Union and RPI, and the men’s basketball Albany Cup, revived after a four-year absence and pitting Siena against UAlbany at MVP Arena. The schedule also brings a dizzying array of high school postseason games worthy of extra attention, including Super Bowls (plural) and some state-level events that you’ll have to get in the car for a drive outside of Section II.

So strap in, people. Here’s an overview of what’s on our plate this weekend:

HIGH SCHOOL POSTSEASON

Action at the scholastic level comes to a head with five Section II championship-deciding Super Bowls, two on Friday and three on Saturday.

Still trying to wrap my head around the fact that Christian Brothers Academy quarterback Donald Jones ran — ran — for 258 yards in the Brothers’ 41-25 victory over Shenendehowa on Oct. 6. The Plainsmen will need to figure him out in the Class AA Super Bowl Friday night at Guilderland High School.

Still trying to wrap my head around the fact that Niskayuna is in the Class A Super Bowl, against Averill Park Saturday night at CBA.

When did Niskayuna get Super Bowl-caliber in football? It’s been a steady climb under head coach Brian Grastorf, and anticipation is through the roof for the school’s first Section II championship. Ever.

Besides football, we’ve got boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, including the Mechanicville boys, competing in New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals, and boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams competing at the state level.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake and Shenendehowa will participate in both, with the Gary Bynon-coached Spartans’ girls’ team seeking its 20th straight regional championship, at Massena.

The cross country state meet is at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Saturday.

COLLEGE ACTION

Credit the Siena and UAlbany women’s basketball programs for mostly keeping their annual game against each other alive (they’ll play on Sunday afternoon).

But the Cup runneth over on Saturday, when the respective men’s teams end their squabbling hiatus and will play each other for the first time since 2017.

Siena assistant athletic director/communications Mike Demos can vouch for the fact that I set the over/under at 10 for the number of times some form of the word “excited” would be used during the formal portion of Thursday’s Albany Cup preview press conference, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

UAlbany athletic director Mark Benson busted out of the gate like Life Is Good in last weekend’s Breeders’ Cup Classic, with four, then there was a lull before Siena head coach Carm Maciariello closed like Flightline, with two, to hit my O/U total on the noggin.

(Where was this astute handicapping when I was betting the Breeders’ Cup last weekend?)

And they should be excited.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there had been over 7,000 tickets sold, well on the way to at least 10,000 for Saturday’s game at MVP Arena.

“I’ve said it a couple times, this should be the biggest sporting event outside of the races at Saratoga,” said UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings, who lobbied for the series to return and will coach an Albany Cup game for the first time, as will Maciariello.

“You could maybe even convince me we should play this game twice in a year. To some people in the community, it’s their Super Bowl.”

“Who doesn’t want to play in front of 10,000 or 12,000 people?” Maciariello said.

“I tell them [teammates] it’s going to be the biggest game you’re going to play in this year,” said Siena graduate guard Andrew Platek, who attended Albany Cup games while growing up in Guilderland. “You’ve got the whole Capital Region coming out, thousands of tickets being sold just to watch these guys come and play. So they’re getting ready. They’re preparing just like it’s any other game. But, you know, the stakes are a little bit higher, and we’re going to be ready.

“This is what college basketball’s all about.”

“You ever play in an empty gym? It ain’t fun, I’ll tell you that,” UAlbany guard Malik Edmead said with a laugh. “It’s getting a little hype [around campus]. Everybody’s getting hyped for the game, so there’s a little jitters and stuff.”

“There’s definitely some buzz for the game going around campus,” UAlbany senior forward Trey Hutcheson said. “Even downtown Albany.

“Yeah, there’s some hard feelings, I guess, on both sides towards each other, which is a good thing. That makes a good rivalry.”

Speaking of rivalries, Union and RPI will vie for the Dutchman Shoes at RPI on Saturday in a men’s football series that’s so old that the schools can’t agree on who’s won and lost how many.

The trophy was first awarded in 1950, but the schools have been playing since 1886.

Just for good measure, the schools’ respective men’s hockey teams will be back home Friday and Saturday, against Harvard and Dartmouth, for the first time since the Dutchmen and Engineers split a pair of games against each other two weeks ago before a near-sellout at 2,225-seat Messa Rink and a sellout at 4,700-seat Houston Field House.

Some other local college teams are in the midst of the postseason, with the No. 15-ranked UAlbany field hockey team playing at Michigan in the NCAA Tournament and the Saint Rose women’s soccer team continuing their quest for a national championship at home against Jefferson in the NCAAs.

STOCKADE-ATHON SUNDAY

As an intriguing coda to this weekend’s busy sports symphony, we’ve got the MVP Health Care Stockade-athon 15k on Sunday.

Saturday is supposed to be rainy, but thankfully it appears it’ll blow on through here by 8:30 Sunday morning, when 1,500 or so runners will hit the streets of Schenectady for one of the biggest races on the Capital Region road racing calendar.

I’ll take this opportunity to express kudos to the Gazette news and production staff for the stellar job they all did on Election Day.

No thanks to me. I was off Tuesday night and contributed nothing to the effort, watching “The Redeem Team” before falling asleep on the couch in the middle of NetFlix’s new version of “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

And no pizza, either. But plenty to digest this week.

