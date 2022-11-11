Metroplex takes action on Schenectady land purchase, BelGioioso Cheese expansion

SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority on Wednesday approved $100,000 in grant funding for the city of Schenectady to continue the downtown Ambassador Program and to help a local business purchase a small portion of land to expand parking.

The Metroplex board approved a $25,000 grant to purchase a 0.15-acre site from the city of Schenectady located adjacent to 588 Broadway. The property is currently an unused “paper street” and will be converted into a parking lot. The city will hold a public hearing on the sale Monday.

F.W. Webb, a plumbing company with more than 40 locations throughout the Northeast, including in Albany and Colonie, plans to purchase the vacant 22,000-square-foot building located at 588 Broadway constructed in 2010. The property was listed for $2.9 million on CBRE, a commercial real estate site.

The company is planning to bring a retail operation to the site, creating 12 new jobs, according to a news release.

“We are pleased to be working with Mayor McCarthy and the City Council to secure this additional land needed to attract F.W. Webb, a well-known established company to downtown Schenectady,” Metroplex Chairman Ray Gillen said in a statement.

The board also approved a $75,000 grant to continue the downtown Ambassador Program in conjunction with the City Mission. The program started in 2009 as a way to provide hospitality job training for those at the mission and help visitors navigate the downtown corridor. More than 120 individuals involved in the program have found some type of permanent employment.

The Metroplex board also took action in neighboring Glenville, approved a sales tax exemption for BelGioioso Cheese for construction materials relating to a 4,000-square-foot addition to the company’s headquarters located at the Glenville Business & Technology Park.

The company will also be renovating a nearby 60,000-square-foot building in the park, expanding the company’s footprint to 224,000 square feet. Plans for the expansion were first announced last year.

Earlier this year, Glenville received a $273,788 federal grant to extend town water service into the business park, a move officials hope will attract future business. The $1.7 million water extension is expected to be completed next year.

In 2020, Metroplex provided BelGioioso $57,000 to bring water service to its main factory.

“We welcome this latest expansion by the nation’s top quality cheese manufacturer happening right here in Schenectady County,” Gillen said.

Metroplex is also hoping to demolish a pair of World War II Navy storage warehouses and construct two 112,000-square-foot buildings within the industrial park. The development authority also applied for a state grant to help offset to demolition costs, with funding expected to be announced later this year.

In recent years, a number of large employers have set up shop in the industrial park, including the telecommunications service firm CTDI and Old Dominion Freight Line. The Galesi Group also unveiled plans earlier this year to construct and 85,000-square-foot warehouse in the industrial park.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville