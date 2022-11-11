Plenty on the line as Niskayuna chases first-ever football title

NISKAYUNA — With another 48 minutes of exceptional football, Niskayuna can accomplish so many things in Saturday night’s Section II Class A title game with Averill Park.

There’s a first area championship to be had and a state tournament berth that goes with it. There’s a ninth win dangling there, too, which would be a school record for these streaking Silver Warriors..

“The job is not finished,” Niskayuna junior linebacker and fullback Chase Nappi said earlier this week. “We want to make history.”

Niskayuna (Grasso Division No. 1, 8-2) earned its opportunity to do that with a splendid performance in a 28-0 semifinal win over La Salle when all parts of its game clicked. Nappi and DeAngelo McGlothlan returned interceptions for second-half touchdowns, after McGlothlan ran for a score and Dahvion Wimberly caught a TD pass from Ethan Gilson in the first half to get the state’s No. 21-ranked team going.

“That overall was a good game for us,” Niskayuna coach Brian Grastorf said of his team’s seventh straight win “Offense, defense and special teams. We’re looking to keep it going.”

Averill Park (Capital Division No. 1, 7-3) is also in search of its first Section II title, and, like Niskayuna, has hit a higher gear since starting the season with a win and two losses.

Niskayuna avenged a regular season loss when it knocked off La Salle, and Averill Park did likewise with its 42-21 semifinal victory last week over 2021 Class A champ Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.

Saturday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Christian Brothers Academy, and is the first Class A final since 2005 that does not have Burnt Hills, Queensbury or Troy involved. That 2005 game saw Averill make its first title-game appearance in a 42-14 loss to Amsterdam.

“Averill Park is always tough. Their coaching staff has done a good job and they’ve been a top program for some time,” Grastorf said. “They come off the ball up front. They’ve got tough kids. They are disciplined.”

Jacob Phelps had a monster game for Averill Park against Burnt Hills with a 91-yard touchdown run, a 78-yard kickoff return for a TD, and a 57-yard scoring pass to Jake Rizzo on a halfback option. Shawn Ratigan added two TD runs for the state No. 23-ranked Warriors and Justin Matthews — filling in for injured star quarterback Nicholas Galuski — also had a TD.

Grastorf would like to see his guys play the ball-control game similar to the one that factored in success last week and the week before in a clutch 9-6 win at Burnt Hills that clinched the Grasso Division title.

“Sustain drives,” Grastorf said. “Limit turnovers, or not have any. And if you can get some turnovers, all the better.”

“Stick to what we’ve been doing,” Nappi said.

Niskayuna made its only championship game appearance in 1996 and lost to Troy 38-0 in the Class A final. You’ve got to go back even farther, to 1960, to find the first and only other Niskayuna team that won eight games.

“I’ve never been in anything close to this. This is a big deal,” Niskayuna sophomore running back Isaiah Linyear said. “A lot of it is about making history. It would be nice to do it for our coaches and ourselves.”

“This is an exciting time for Niskayuna,” Grastorf said

Niskayuna’s last loss was to La Salle 25-7 on Sept. 16 and one of the program’s great runs has followed. Several past Niskayuna teams posted seven-win campaigns..

“It felt good because when we played them [La Salle] earlier, they crushed us,” said Nappi, whose leaping grab and 65-yard TD return gave Niskauyuna a three-score lead against La Salle. “We didn’t want that to happen again.”

Niskayuna had lost to Class AA playoff participant Saratoga Springs 21-7 the week before its setback against La Salle.

“That was motivation for us, coming off those two losses,” Linyear said. “We made progress as a team. We all developed together. We are all doing our job and trusting each other.”

Averill Park lost in two previous Section II Class A title games, most recently in 2016 to Burnt Hills (24-6).

