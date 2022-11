Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 6

The Daily Gazette readers’ Week 6 ECAC Hockey picks:

Andy Weise 38-19-5 81 points

Friday

Union 3, Dartmouth 2

Harvard 5, RPI 2

Clarkson 4, Colgate 3

Cornell 3, SLU 1

Yale 2, Princeton 1

Quinnipiac 4, Brown 1

Saturday

Harvard 5, Union 3

RPI 4, Dartmouth 2

Cornell 4, Clarkson 1

SLU 4, Colgate 2

Quinnipiac 4, Yale 2

Brown 3, Princeton 1

Tuesday

Harvard 4, UNH 2

David Trestick 37-20-5 79 points

Friday

Union 4, Dartmouth 2

Harvard 5, RPI 2

Quinnipiac 4, Brown 1

Yale 3, Princeton 2

Cornell 3 , SLU 2

Colgate 4, Clarkson 3

Saturday

Harvard 5, Union 1

RPI 2, Dartmouth 1

Quinnipiac 4, Yale 1

Brown 4, Princeton 3

Cornell 4. Clarkson 3

SLU 3, Colgate 2

Tuesday

Harvard 4, UNH 2

Brian Unger 37-20-5 79 points

Friday

Union

Harvard

Yale

SLU

Clarkson

QPack

Saturday

Harvard

RPI

QPack

Brown

Cornell

SLU

Tuesday

UNH

GB-BE-ME 37-20-5 79 points

FRIDAY

Union

Harvard

Quinnipiac

Princeton

Cornell

Clarkson

SATURDAY

Harvard

Dartmouth

Quinnipiac

Brown

Cornell

St. Lawrence

TUESDAY

Harvard

Ryan Fay 36-21-5 77 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Union — Union

No. 13 Harvard at RPI — Harvard

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown — Quinnipiac

Princeton at Yale — Princeton

Cornell at St. Lawrence —Cornell

Colgate at Clarkson — Clarkson

SATURDAY

Harvard at Union — Harvard

Dartmouth at RPI — RPI

Quinnipiac at Yale — Quinnipiac

Princeton at Brown — Brown

Cornell at Clarkson — Clarkson

Colgate at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence

TUESDAY

Harvard at New Hampshire — Harvard

Dutch Crazy 35-22-5 75 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Union — Union 4, Dartmouth 2

No. 13 Harvard at RPI — Harvard 5, RPI 2

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown — Quinnipiac 4, Brown 1

Princeton at Yale — Yale 2, Princeton 1

Cornell at St. Lawrence — Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 2

Colgate at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Colgate 2

SATURDAY

Harvard at Union — Union 2, Harvard 1

Dartmouth at RPI — RPI 3, Dartmouth 1

Quinnipiac at Yale — Quinnipiac 5, Yale 0

Princeton at Brown — Princeton 2, Brown 1

Cornell at Clarkson — Cornell 3, Clarkson 1

Colgate at St. Lawrence — Colgate 2, St. Lawrence 1

TUESDAY

Harvard at New Hampshire – New Hampshire 2, Harvard 1

Christopher Chadwick 35-22-5 75 points

Friday

Union over Dartmouth

Harvard over RPI

Colgate over Clarkson

St Lawrence over Cornell

Quinnipiac over Brown

Yale over Princeton

Saturday

Union over Harvard

Dartmouth over RPI

Cornell over Clarkson

St Lawrence over Colgate

Brown over Princeton

Quinnipiac over Yale

Tuesday

Harvard over New Hampshire

Achilles 3-7-5 35-22-5 75 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Union — Union 5, Dartmouth 1

No. 13 Harvard at RPI — Harvard 4, RPI 2

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown — Quinnipiac 4, Brown 0

Princeton at Yale — Yale 2, Princeton 1

Cornell at St. Lawrence — SLU 3, Cornell 2

Colgate at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

SATURDAY

Harvard at Union — Harvard 4, Union 2

Dartmouth at RPI — RPI 3, Dartmouth 1

Quinnipiac at Yale — Quinnipiac 4, Yale 1

Princeton at Brown — Brown 3, Princeton 1

Cornell at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Cornell 3

Colgate at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 2, Colgate 1

TUESDAY

Harvard at New Hampshire — Harvard 4, New Hampshire 1

Kevin Sokolski 35-22-5 75 points

Friday

Dartmouth

Harvard

Qu

Yale

Cornell

Clarkson

Saturday

Harvard

Dartmouth

Qu

Brown

Cornell

SLU

Tuesday

Harvard

Rowena Watson 34-23-5 73 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Union — Union

No. 13 Harvard at RPI — Harvard

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown — Quinnipiac

Princeton at Yale — Princeton

Cornell at St. Lawrence — St Lawrence

Colgate at Clarkson — Clarkson

SATURDAY

Harvard at Union — Harvard

Dartmouth at RPI — RPI

Quinnipiac at Yale — Quinnipiac

Princeton at Brown — Princeton

Cornell at Clarkson — Clarkson

Colgate at St. Lawrence — St Lawrence

TUESDAY

Harvard at New Hampshire — Harvard

Matthew Ruffini 34-23-5 73 points

Friday

Dartmouth at Union- Union 4-2

Harvard at RPI- Harvard 3-2

Quinnipiac at Brown- Quinnipiac 4-2

Princeton at Yale- Yale 2-1

Cornell at St. Lawrence- Cornell 4-3

Colgate at Clarkson- Clarkson 5-3

Saturday

Harvard at Union- Harvard 3-0

Dartmouth at RPI- RPI 3-1

Quinnipiac at Yale- Quinnipiac 3-2

Princeton at Brown- Brown 2-0

Cornell at Clarkson- Cornell 3-2

Colgate at St. Lawrence- St. Lawrence 5-3

Tuesday

Harvard at New Hampshire- Harvard 4-3

Rich Large 33-24-5 71 points

Friday

Harvard

Clarkson

St Lawrence

Yale

Quinn

Union

Saturday

RPI

Cornell

Colgate

Harvard

Brown

Quinn

Tuesday

Harvard

Harvey Kagan 33-24-5 71 points

Winners in CAPS

Friday

COLGATE – clarkson

CORNELL – slu

HARVARD – rpi

UNION – dartmouth

PRINCETON – yale

QPAC – brown

Saturday

SLU – colgate

CORNELL – clarkson

HARVARD – union

RPI – dartmouth

QPAC – yale

BROWN – princeton

Tuesday

HARVARD – unh

Michael Hutter 32-23-4 68 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Union — Union 4, Dartmouth 3

No. 13 Harvard at RPI — Harvard 6, RPI 1

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown — Quinnipiac 5, Brown 2

Princeton at Yale — Yale 2, Princeton 1

Cornell at St. Lawrence — Cornell 3, St. Lawrence 2

Colgate at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

SATURDAY

Harvard at Union — Harvard 5, Union 0

Dartmouth at RPI — RPI 2, Dartmouth 1

Quinnipiac at Yale — Quinnipiac 4, Yale 2

Princeton at Brown — Brown 4, Princeton 1

Cornell at Clarkson — Cornell 2, Clarkson 1

Colgate at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Colgate 2

TUESDAY

Harvard at New Hampshire — Harvard 4, New Hampshire 1

RedLiner36 32-26-4 68 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Union — Union 3, Dartmouth 2

No. 13 Harvard at RPI — Harvard 4, RPI 2

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown — Quinnipiac 5, Brown 2

Princeton at Yale — Princeton 2, Yale 3

Cornell at St. Lawrence — Cornell 3, St. Lawrence 2

Colgate at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Colgate 2

SATURDAY

Harvard at Union — Harvard 3, Union 2

Dartmouth at RPI — RPI 2, Dartmouth 1

Quinnipiac at Yale — Quinnipiac 5, Yale 0

Princeton at Brown — Brown 2, Princeton 1

Cornell at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Cornell 2

Colgate at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, Colgate 1

TUESDAY

Harvard at New Hampshire — Harvard 4, New Hampshire 2

Jim Kalohn 31-26-5 67 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Union — Union

No. 13 Harvard at RPI — Harvard

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown — Quinnipiac

Princeton at Yale — Princeton

Cornell at St. Lawrence — Cornell

Colgate at Clarkson — Clarkson

SATURDAY

Harvard at Union — Harvard

Dartmouth at RPI — RPI

Quinnipiac at Yale — Quinnipiac

Princeton at Brown — Brown

Cornell at Clarkson — Cornell

Colgate at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence

TUESDAY

Harvard at New Hampshire — Harvard

Towell68 31-26-5 67 points

TBD

Union Bob 30-25-4 62 points

Friday

Union 4. 2

Harvard 5. 2

Quinnipiac 5. 0

Yale. 3. 2

Cornell. 3 1

Clarkson. 3. 1

Saturday

Union 3. 2 OT

RPI 3. 2

Quinnipiac 4. 1

Brown. 2. 1

Cornell. 3. 1

St Lawrence. 3. 2

Tuesday

Harvard 4. 0

Richard Derrick 25-32-5 55 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Union — Dartmouth 2-1

No. 13 Harvard at RPI — Harvard 6-2

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown — Quinnipiac 3-2

Princeton at Yale — Yale 4-3

Cornell at St. Lawrence — SLU 1-0

Colgate at Clarkson — Colgate 4-3

SATURDAY

Harvard at Union — Harvard 2-1

Dartmouth at RPI — RPI 1-0

Quinnipiac at Yale — Quinnipiac 7-6

Princeton at Brown — Princeton 4-2

Cornell at Clarkson — Clarkson 1-0

Colgate at St. Lawrence — Colgate 3-0

TUESDAY

Harvard at New Hampshire — Harvard 3-1

