Scrapbook: Veterans Day 1993 (8 photos)

Orlando Papps, from left, Edward Kiernan and Tiny Jackson, members of the Veterans of Overseas Service of America, fire a salute outside City Hall.
Orlando Papps, from left, Edward Kiernan and Tiny Jackson, members of the Veterans of Overseas Service of America, fire a salute outside City Hall.
SCRAPBOOK – This year’s Veterans Day parade in Albany will be held today — Veterans Day — stepping off at the corner of Central Avenue and Ontario Street at 11 a.m.

The parade was first held in 1952. A special Capital Region Scrapbook page today looks back at local Veterans Day ceremonies from 1993.

