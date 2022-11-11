Siena, UAlbany men’s basketball ready for return of Albany Cup

Some things have changed since the last time the Siena and UAlbany men’s basketball programs met on the same court.

For starters: all the players and coaches for the teams.

Also: the name of the building where nearly every Albany Cup matchup has taken place between the teams.

It’s not hard to predict, though, that a lively crowd at MVP Arena for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup will quickly help to give the contest the feel of a rivalry rather than a game between strangers.

“Some people in the community, it’s their Super Bowl, if you will,” UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings said of the importance of the Siena vs. UAlbany rivalry.

“It’s an exciting time, obviously, [getting] the Albany Cup back to the Capital Region,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said. “I know fans are going to come out with family, friends, and just take part in a great evening of college basketball.”

Siena heads into the game 1-0 after a season-opening 75-68 win Monday at Holy Cross, while UAlbany is 1-1 after falling at Towson and defeating Division III Immaculata.

Siena and UAlbany last played in 2017 before the series was discontinued for several years. Siena leads UAlbany 10-7 in the series between the programs as Division I members, while Siena leads the overall series 30-24. The teams first played in January 1940 when Siena won 52-45, while UAlbany won 74-69 in December 2017 when the clubs last played.

Here are several things to know ahead of the rivalry’s renewal.

STORMO’S STATUS

Siena won its opener at Holy Cross despite missing its leading returning scorer in Jackson Stormo, the club’s 6-foot-9 center.

Stormo missed that game after hurting his back prior to Sunday’s practice. Maciariello said Friday night that a decision on Stormo’s availability for the game will be made after the team’s shootaround Saturday.

For UAlbany, sophomore forward Justin Neely — last season’s America East Rookie of the Year — missed both of the team’s preseason exhibitions and the season opener against Towson on Monday with a shoulder injury before returning to action Tuesday against Immaculata and scoring a team-high 16 points in the Great Danes’ 74-47 win.

CAPITAL REGION CONNECTIONS

For both teams, the renewal of the Albany Cup means an opportunity for players with local ties to get their first taste of the rivalry.

Two of them, Siena’s Andrew Platek and UAlbany’s Jonathan Beagle, are likely starters. Platek, a former Guilderland High School star, is in his sixth year of college basketball, while Hudson Falls native Beagle is a freshman who has started both of UAlbany’s games this season at center.

Beagle’s fellow UAlbany freshman, Amsterdam native Marcus Jackson, has logged minutes off the bench in both of the Great Danes’ games thus far. Outside of Platek, none of Siena’s other players with Capital Region ties — Saratoga Springs native Aidan Dagostino, Clifton Park native Mason Courtney and Niskayuna native Brendan Coyle — appeared in the Saints’ opener at Holy Cross.

For Maciariello, a Clifton Park native and 2001 Siena graduate, Saturday’s game marks his first experience as a head coach in the rivalry. He was Siena’s director of basketball operations under Fran McCaffrey during the 2005-06 season, when Siena beat UAlbany 82-74 in overtime.

KILLINGS’ RETURN

Through two exhibition games and the first two regular-season games, UAlbany was without Killings, who was serving the start of a five-game suspension that stemmed from a school-led investigation into his conduct that occurred prior to a November 2021 game.

Assistant Bobby Jordan served as acting head coach during the first four games of Killings’ suspension, and will do so again when the suspension’s final game is served Monday against Union, but the second-year head coach will be on the bench with the Great Danes for the first time this season on Saturday.

SLOW STARTS, FAST FINISHES

In their first two games, the Great Danes’ contrast between first and second half on offense has been staggering.

In the first half against Towson and Immaculata, UAlbany put up 62 combined points while shooting 38.2% (22 of 55) from the field and 28% (7 of 25) from 3-point range. In the second half, those numbers have spiked to 82 points while shooting 50% (26 of 52) from the field and 41.9% (13 of 31) from beyond the arc.

LEADING THE WAY

After a freshman season that showed potential, Javian McCollum looked the part of a star in Monday’s opener for the Saints.

The 6-foot-2 point guard scored a team-high 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting. McCollum also had five assists in 30 minutes.

