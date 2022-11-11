The Heisman Race, Week 11: CJ Stroud back with best odds as Bo Nix joins wide-open race

Each week, we’ll track the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender’s odds and a look at who they face this week.

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook)

Week 11

C.J. STROUD

Ohio State • QB • So.

HIS CASE: What a strange season. If you ever needed proof a Heisman candidacy doesn’t exist in a vacuum, look no further than Stroud. He fell out of the favorite’s spot a week ago after completing 26 of 33 passes in a win at No. 13 Penn State — and now is back on top after going 10-of-26 passing for 76 yards against lowly Northwestern. The gusty wind gives Stroud voters a handy excuse, though, and more important, Hendon Hooker finally lost.

ODDS: +140

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Indiana (Noon, FOX)

HENDON HOOKER

Tennessee • QB • Sr.

HIS CASE: For the first time all season, Hooker’s odds decreased after passing for 195 yards and an interception on 33 attempts and rushing for 17 yards on 18 attempts. More to the point, Hooker didn’t make any big plays in the Volunteers’ showdown against Georgia in a season in which he’s become known for them. The bigger problem as far as the Heisman is concerned: Tennessee has no showcase games left, finishing with Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

ODDS: +300

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Missouri (Noon, CBS)

BO NIX

Oregon • QB • Sr.

HIS CASE: Chances are, Nix slid off your radar, probably sometime after a poor performance during his career at Auburn. Maybe you didn’t even realize he has surfaced at Oregon — where he threw two interceptions in a 49-3 loss to Georgia in his first game. Since then, though, the Ducks are 8-0 and Nix has 35 combined touchdowns and just three interceptions. Nix has a legit chance in what’s become a wide-open Heisman race.

ODDS: +750

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. No. 25 Washington (7 p.m., FOX)

ON THE RADAR: Blake Corum, Michigan RB (+750); Caleb Williams, USC QB (+900); Drake Maye, North Carolina QB (+1400); Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB (+1600); Jayden Daniels, LSU QB (+2000); Bryce Young, Alabama QB (+3000); Max Duggan, TCU QB (+3000).

