Union men’s hockey doesn’t let tall goalie bother it, beats Dartmouth

SCHENECTADY — The Union men’s hockey team was facing a big presence in Dartmouth goalie Cooper Black.

Black, a freshman, is 6-foot-8. He makes legendary Montreal Canadiens goalie and former Cornell standout Ken Dryden look small. Even if Black goes down in the butterfly style, he’s still covering the net. Screening him would seem impossible. Maybe the only way you can score on Black is into an empty net.

The Dutchmen were not intimidated. They scored on a screen, they got one when Black was going down and they added two empty-net goals and came away with a 4-1 ECAC Hockey victory over the Big Green on Friday at Messa Rink.

“As a group of forwards, there’s not much that really needs to change,” said Union junior forward Ben Tupker, who scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:20 left in the third period. “We’re obviously aware that he’s bigger than most goalies. But we have a lot of guys who make plays. I don’t think they’re going to change too much just based on the size of their goalie. [We] did a lot of good stuff in terms of being in the soft areas and getting pucks on net. At the end of the day, we can just hope that a few went in, and that’s what happened.”

Union head coach Josh Hauge was pleased to see the team be patient with Black.

“We have to get to the hard areas of the ice and try to take his eyes away as best we can,” Hauge said. “He’s talented. Luckily enough, we’re able to get one through there as the second period wore on.

Union (3-2-0 ECACH, 9 points; 5-7-1 overall) dominated the first period, outshooting Dartmouth (1-2-1, 3 points; 1-3-1) 11-1. However, the game was scoreless.

The Big Green came out tougher in the second period and played much better. They grabbed a 1-0 lead on a Sean Chisholm goal less than seven minutes into the second.

The Dutchmen started their comeback with 5:55 remaining in the second. Junior defenseman Mason Snell skated with the puck to the top of the left circle. Snell saw that Black was being screened by Owen Farris, and he fired a shot past the goalie to tie it.

“Honestly, I just kind of took a few steps, and ‘Farrie’ was already there,” Snell said. “It was a nice play by ‘Wattie’ [Tyler Watkins] to move it up quick. I think that goal was just because of our systems [and] because of how hard we were working. We got rewarded there.”

The Dutchmen were rewarded again in the third.

Bram Scheerer sent the puck around the left-wing boards from the neutral zone. It came out to the Dartmouth right circle. Tupker was there, and as Black was going down, Tupker fired a shot that trickled through the goalie’s pads to give Union the lead.

“I’d like to say that I picked a spot,” said Tupker, who was named one of the three team captains last Thursday. “But for the most part, it was kind of just like having a bit of space and getting it on net. That’s what I tried to do.”

Dartmouth coach Reid Cashman believes Black would like to have that one back.

“He didn’t see it until late,” Cashman said. “When it’s 1-1 late, those are the pucks that go in and that’s the difference.”

Cashman pulled Black for an extra attacker with 3:33 left in hopes of getting a tying goal. Instead, Caden Villegas scored into an empty net with 1:51 left.

Black was pulled again for an extra attacker. But sophomore defenseman Cullen Ferguson, who said on Tuesday that the floodgates are open for him after he scored his first collegiate goal last Saturday against St. Lawrence, proved prophetic when he sealed the deal with an empty-net with 1:03 to go.

“They’re wide open,” Ferguson said. “You talked about a 6-foot-8 goalie, I wasn’t intimidated. I just thought I’d score when he wasn’t in the net. I thought I’d have better chances at that.”

After taking 14 penalties in their two North Country games last weekend, the Dutchmen took just one penalty against Dartmouth. That pleased Hauge.

“For us, we’ve got to have really good habits and details if we want to be successful,” Hauge said. “Tonight, we did that.”

Dartmouth 0 1 0 — 1

Union 0 1 3 — 4

First Period — None. Penalties — Musa, Dar (slashing), 9:43.

Second Period — 1, Dartmouth, Chisholm 1 (Pierce, Palocsik), 6:54. 2, Union, Snell 1 (Watkins, Smedsrud), 14:05. Penalties — Robertson, Uni (boarding), 5:35; Hubbarde, Dar (tripping), 6:32.

Third Period — 3, Union, Tupker 3 (Scheerer, Prokop), 13:40. 4, Union, Villegas 3, 18:09 (en). 5, Union, Ferguson 2 (Hanley), 18:57 (en). Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Dartmouth 1-11-12 — 24. Union 11-6-8 — 25.

Power-play opportunities — Dartmouth 0 of 1; Union 0 of 2.

Goalies — Dartmouth, Black 1-2-1 (23 shots-21 saves). Union, Murphy 5-5-1 (24-23).

A — 1,676. T — 2:17.

Referees — Tyler Loftus, Douglas Place. Linesmen — Tim Daley, Ryan Chauvin.

HARVARD 3, RPI 2 (OT)

Alex Gaffney scored his second goal of the game 2:44 into sudden-death overtime to give the Crimson a come-from-behind win over the Engineers at Houston Field House.

RPI took a 2-0 lead on second-period goals by Ryan Mahshie and John Evans. Harvard got third-period goals from Austin Wong and Gaffney.

Harvard 0 0 2 1 — 3

RPI 0 2 0 0 — 2

First Period — None. Penalties — None.

Second Period — 1, RPI, Mahshie, 5:31. 2, RPI, Evans (Beaton), 6:40. Penalties — Herrman, RPI (hooking), 1:39; Strom, RPI (tripping), 9:57; Herrman, RPI (elbowing), 15:59.

Third Period — 3, Harvard, Wong (Hejduk, Aucoin), 1:48. 4, Harvard, Gaffney (Siedem, Karpa), 14:54. Penalties — Thrun, Har (hooking), 10:07.

Overtime — 5, Harvard, Gaffney (Bar, Karpa), 2:44. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Harvard 10-11-12-4 — 37. RPI 8-9-4-1 — 22.

Power-play opportunities — Harvard 0 of 3; RPI 0 of 1.

Goalies — Harvard, Gibson (22 shots-20 saves). RPI, Watson (37-34).

A — 2,425.

Referees — Kevin Graber, Matt Wyld. Linesmen — Trevor Waite, Michael Wrobel.

Women

UNION 3, RIT 2 (OT)

Riley Walsh scored the overtime game-winner for the second straight contest as the Dutcwomen beat the Tigers in a non-conference game at Mess Rink.

Walsh, who scored in OT last Saturday against Dartmouth in a 5-4 win, put in the rebound of an Ashley Adams shot with 58 seconds remaining and shortly after the Dutchwomen killed a Paige Greco tripping penalty.

Union (5-5-2) extended its unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1), its first three-game unbeaten streak since December 2014. The Dutchwomen tied their win total from last year.

RIT 1 0 1 0 — 2

Union 0 2 0 1 — 3

First Period — 1, RIT, Dobson 3 (Solinger, Maloney), 16:34 (pp). Penalties — Union bench (delay of game), 3:09; Maloney, RIT (holding), 14:03; King, Uni (interference), 15:12.

Second Period — 2, Union, Greco 2 (Merlo, Adams), 16:55 (pp). 3, Union, Beaudoin 3 (Bourque, King), 18:25 (pp). Penalties — Baer, RIT (high-sticking), 2:01; Hebert, Uni (tripping), 10:14; King, Uni (cross-checking), 10:46; Kehl, RIT (hooking), 16:22; Sung, RIT (body checking), 17:51.

Third Period — 4, RIT, Baer 2 (Solinger), 19:03. Penalties — Walsh, Uni (body checking), :15.

Overtime — 5, Union, Walsh 6 (Adams), 4:02. Penalties — Greco, Uni (tripping), 1:07

Shots on Goal — RIT 11-11-10-4 — 36. Union 14-13-12-4 — 43.

Power-play opportunities — RIT 1 of 6; Union 2 of 4.

Goalies — RIT, Coe 1-8-0 (43 shots-40 saves). Union, Matsoukas 5-5-1 (36-34).

A — 315. T — 2:25.

Referees — Zachary Dupree, Daniel Gosselin. Linesmen — Jamie Colacino, Haylee Melo.

