Union, RPI football teams renew Dutchman Shoes rivalry

TROY — The Union College football team won’t have to worry about RPI’s Trevor Bisson kicking another game-winning field goal in the Dutchman Shoes game because he has graduated.

But the Dutchmen’s powerful offense must find a way to be better than the Engineers’ stingy defense.

The two teams meet in the 72nd edition of the Dutchman Shoes game Saturday at noon at RPI’s ECAV Stadium. It’s the first Shoes game at RPI since 2018, when Union head coach Jeff Behrman won it for the first time. The 2020 meeting was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Union (3-2 Liberty League, 6-3 overall) is averaging 36.4 points per game. The Dutchmen have scored over 40 points four times, including a season-high 76 against Worcester State on Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, RPI (4-1, 6-3) has allowed an average of just 7.67 points per game. That ranks seventh in NCAA Division III. The Engineers have not given up 20 or more points this season. They have allowed 10 or less points five times and posted one shutout, a 37-0 win over WPI on Sept. 17.

“They’re solid,” Behrman said at the Shoes press conference Thursday at EVAC Center. “They’re nationally ranked in points against. There’s not a weak link on defense at all. You watch the film. … You try to figure out where should we attack, who should we attack. You don’t see anything on there. They’re very well coached, they’re very sound, their guys do their job. They don’t do any more than they need to do, which is a sign of a really good defense, because they trust everybody else on the field.

“We got to make sure we’re on schedule, We can’t get behind the chains because that’s when they can really back you up.”

The Dutchmen are averaging 221.7 yards per game rushing and 193.8 per game passing. Senior running back Ike Irabor is averaging 6.34 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Donovan Pacatte has thrown for 1,563 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This could be the RPI defense’s biggest test of the season.

“It’s going to take a huge effort by our defense,” RPI head coach Ralph Isernia said. “They’re fairly balanced. They like to run the ball, they like to take shots downfield, they’ll throw some quick screens and they have some dynamic players that can get the ball. Their quarterback is a dual threat. He can run and he can pass, which challenges your defense. And their offensive line is really good. They’re a complete team.”

Last year’s game at Frank Bailey Field will always be remembered not only for Bisson’s game-winning kick, but the story that led him to playing in that game. RPI needed a kicker after its regular kicker, Conor MacDougall, suffered an injury. Brisson, who was a member of the RPI men’s soccer team, came over and became a folk hero.

When asked if there will be another Trevor Bisson to be the hero on Saturday, Isernia chuckled.

“This is my ninth Dutchman Shoes game, and it always seems that there’s someone unheralded,” Isernia said. “Maybe there’s someone just kind of behind the scenes that you don’t expect that steps up in some big crucial roles, big plays throughout the course of the game. Trevor was a huge one for us last year.”

Neither team will be playing in the NCAA Division III playoffs, although RPI may try to play in an ECAC bowl game next weekend. Both teams know the importance of winning this game and what it means for the offseason.

“It means a little more obviously,” Union senior safety Austin St. Pierre said. “For some of us, it’s our last game that we’re ever going to suit up and play football, and we want that memory to be a good one for us.”

“Our super senior class have an opportunity, with a bowl game, to equal the number of wins by a class in a four-year span and the number of games played,” Isernia said. “That’s something that we don’t take lightly, so that’s motivation.”

