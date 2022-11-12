Amsterdam’s Inman Center repairs to be funded by $125K state grant

AMSTERDAM — Needed repairs at the Horace J. Inman Senior Center will be covered by a $125,000 state funding award.

“This money is such a great boon to us,” said Mary Jo Wells, executive director at the center Monday. “It was a godsend, we are really appreciative.”

The nonprofit was facing hefty bills to replace the leaking roof of the aging building at 53 Guy Park Ave.

“The roof could not wait … One Friday we had a deluge here, we had 10 buckets all over,” Wells said. “There was no way we were going to get through another winter.”

The rear parking area is badly deteriorating, posing a challenge for seniors and the community alike attending activities and events at the Inman Center.

“The parking lot is sloped, it’s uneven with cracks in it,” Wells said. “We need a new parking lot desperately.”

The nonprofit was forced to take out an $80,000 loan to have the roof replaced last month, Wells said. That left the roughly $50,000 cost to repair the parking lot still looming.

“We own the building. There was no mortgage on it,” Wells said. “We are self-funded. We pay our own bills, we rent out our facility, we have dues, we have fundraisers. That keeps us going.”

Fortunately, Wells said the debt for the roof work will be fully repaid and upcoming parking repairs nearly covered with the $125,000 in state funding presented over the weekend by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam.

“They really had nowhere else to turn besides loans,” Santabarbara said Monday. “It’s critical they make these repairs to continue to be operational.”

“We’ve been here many years and we offer so many different things,” Wells said.

The Inman Center has over 400 members and hosts community events that attract upwards of 50 to 100 locals. Regular exercise classes and Bingo and other games are becoming increasingly popular, she said.

“We’re getting more traffic,” Wells said. “It provides a place to be with other people.”

Holiday parties and special occasions draw in crowds, along with events hosted at the facility by local groups, such as a recent wrestling match, that make the center a vital part of the community.

“It’s not just an investment in the Inman Center, it’s an investment in our community,” Santabarbara said of the state funding. “These organizations are a tremendous resource.”

The state funding to support needed repairs at the Inman Center will help keep it open for all to enjoy for years to come, Wells said.

“The center is really a jewel and we’re starting to spiff it up now, so I’m really happy,” Wells said. “The more you fix it up, the longer it’s going to last.”

Reach Ashley Onyon at [email protected] or @AshleyOnyon on Twitter.

