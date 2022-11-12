Animal Chronicles: Celebrate National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

By JOE LISELLA

Each year, a week in November is dedicated to showing gratitude for the lifesaving work being done by animal shelters and rescue organizations nationwide. Since 1931, the Animal Protective Foundation (APF) has been serving the greater Schenectady region by nurturing homeless pets; providing low-cost spay/neuter services; offering training classes; and providing additional services to the community, including a pet food pantry, microchip clinics, vaccinations and more.

We are only able to do this because people like you have generously supported the organization since its founding.

National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week is a great opportunity to say “thank you” to the APF and the other shelters and rescues in our area. There are many ways you can show your gratitude and support for organizations that are helping the most vulnerable animals:

Adopt a shelter pet. We have some amazing cats of all ages and sizes, and some of the friendliest dogs that deserve to be in loving homes. You can check them out on our website or stop by the shelter to meet them.

Watch for our next volunteer orientation in January. We depend on volunteers for a wide range of needs including helping in our clinic, socializing our animals, cleaning animal housing and helping us tackle the mountain of laundry that keeps our animals warm and comfortable.

Watch for our next foster orientation. You can help a dog or cat recover from surgery or help a mother care for her kittens or puppies in your home — a much better environment than a busy shelter to prepare them for their forever homes.

Donate! More than 70% of the funds we receive come from donations. This helps us keep costs for our community spay/neuter clinic and adoption fees low, and ensures that all of the animals who find their way to the APF receive the best possible care. You can also support us by purchasing items on our Amazon and Chewy wish lists, or by donating food to our pet-food pantry.

Be a responsible pet owner. Make sure your pet is spayed or neutered, has a collar and tag on them at all times, and is microchipped. These few steps make big difference in keeping pets with their families and out of the shelter.

Join us for our special events. We will host two large events in 2023: Woofstock on Sunday, June 11, and our Capital Region Fur Ball on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Keep us posted. How has the work we do here at the APF affected your life? We love to get updates on animals that were adopted from the APF. And a kind word of appreciation for our dedicated staff and volunteers helps us know that we are making a difference in your life and your pet’s.

Thank you for supporting the APF and enabling us to serve our community for 91 years.

Joe Lisella is executive director of the Animal Protective Foundation. APF contributes Animal Chronicles articles, and welcomes animal-related questions and stories about the people and animals in our community. Visit animalprotective.org, follow us on social media @AnimalProtectiveFoundation or email [email protected]

