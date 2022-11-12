Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Shenendehowa, Galway advance to girls’ volleyball state semifinals

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake swept Section X’s Massena, 25-11, 25-12, 25-7, to win its Class B girls’ volleyball regional final Saturday at Massena and earn a state-record 20th consecutive trip to the state final four.

Danielle DeBonis had 24 assists and five aces for the Spartans (18-3). She also recorded her 2,000th career assist in the first set. Sarah Robbins added eight kills and three blocks.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake will compete in the pool-play state semifinals at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The teams with the top two records from that advance to the final at 2 p.m. next Sunday.

Shenendehowa also will advance to the state final four, in Class AA, as the Plainsmen swept Baldwinsville 25-14, 25-8, 25-21. Emma Paliwodzinski led Shenendehowa with 11 digs and 39 assists. Reagan Ennist added 20 kills.

Also, Genny Saia had 14 service points, six digs and seven kills. Grace Almeida contributed five points, nine kills and three blocks. Kasia Barletta had 16 digs and five assists, while Sabrina Kinkaid finished with five points, four aces, six kills and three blocks.

Shenendehowa will play in the pool-play semifinals at 8:30 a.m. next Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.

In Class C, Galway defeated Canton 25-22, 25-11, 25-16. The Golden Eagles were led by Grace O’Brien’s 13 kills, three blocks and 11 assists. Amber Kolpakas had 12 kills, while Kailey Jankowski contributed 10 kills and 18 digs. Sophia Fasolino chipped in with three kills and 16 assists. Jayden DeVellis had 28 digs. Jill Neahr and Taylor Garrison each had two blocks and two kills.

In Class D, Lake George topped Lake Placid 25-16, 25-15, 25-6. Evie Burke had 15 kills and nine digs. Angelina Minnear added 10 kills and 17 digs. Grace York had 29 digs, while Shannon Starratt had 31 assists. Lake George will play in the 8:30 a.m. pool-play semifinals next Saturday.

In the boys’ volleyball regional championships, Shenendehowa defeated Fayetteville-Manlius 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 to win Division I. In Division II, Jamesville-DeWitt topped Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 25-9, 25-20, 25-15.

WATERFORD-HALFMOON REACHES STATE FINAL

Waterford-Halfmoon shut out Millbrook 3-0 in a Class C girls’ soccer state semifinal. Isabella Vecchio scored off a corner kick to give the Fordians a 1-0 lead. Mia O’Brien finished a Cassidy McClement feed for a 2-0 lead, and Payton Galuski finished the scoring. The Fordians will play Sauquoit Valley at 10 a.m. Sunday at Cortland High School for the championship.

Francesca Logrippo put Shaker on the scoreboard first, but Clarence beat the Blue Bison 2-1 in a Class AA semifinal.

MECHANICVILLE FALLS IN SEMIS

Skaneateles jumped out to a 4-0 lead and went on to beat Mechanicville 5-1 in a Class B boys’ soccer state semifinal. Rece Dyer had Mechanicville’s goal.

In a Class C semifinal, Avery Morse notched an overtime goal to give Maple Hill a 1-0 win over Cooperstown. The Wildcats play Haldane in the final at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Middletown High School.

PANTHERS ADVANCE TO CLASS C FINAL

Hoosick Falls topped Carle Place 3-1 in the Class C field hockey state semifinals. Tatum Hickey scored on a Megan Marcoux assist in the first quarter. Gwyn Vincent added a penalty stroke in the second, while Emma McCart tallied in the third. Jaedyn Roberson made six saves. The Panthers play Whitney Point at 3 p.m. Sunday at Centereach High School in the final.

Garden City topped South Glens Falls 1-0 in a shootout in the Class B state semifinals.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports