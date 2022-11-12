Cambridge/Salem, Ravena win Section II football finals

Top-seeded Cambridge/Salem scored 22 points in the final 4:51 of the second quarter en route to a 36-21 win over second-seeded Chatham in the Section II Class D football final at Schuylerville High School on Saturday.

Running back Evan Day rushed for four touchdowns on runs of 3, 11, 1 and 1 yards to lead the Indians, who capitalized during their scoring spurt by recovering an onside kick and a fumbled Chatham kickoff. Stephen Yakubec also hit Alex Luke for a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Chatham quarterback Tyler Kneller ran for all three of the Panthers’ touchdowns on runs of 12, 3 and 76 yards, all in the second quarter, as Chatham built a 21-8 lead.

Cambridge plays Section V runner-up Alexander in a regional final at 7 p.m. Friday at Broadalbin-Perth.

In the Class B final at Shenendehowa, second-seeded Ravena scored 24 points in the second quarter and cruised to a 44-6 win over fourth-seeded Lansingburgh.

Running back Aidan Lochner had all the second-quarter scores on runs of 1, 3 and 49 yards, and finished with 25 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing for one.

Ravena will play Peru in a regional final next weekend at Beekmantown High School.

