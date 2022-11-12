Friday’s goal helps Union women’s hockey team win, extend unbeaten streak to four games

SCHENECTADY — The Union College women’s hockey team was staring at playing a fourth straight overtime.

But on Saturday afternoon at Messa Rink, Maren Friday decided to end the game in regulation.

The sophomore defenseman took an Ashley Adams pass and fired a one-timer from the right circle with 40.7 seconds left in the third period to give the Dutchwomen an historic 2-1 non-conference victory over RIT.

The victory was significant for two reasons. Union (6-5-1) won its third straight game. The Dutchwomen are unbeaten in four consecutive games. The last time a Union women’s team did that was early in the 2004-05 season, the program’s second year at the Division I level.

“I think every year, people on our team are just trying to continue building and growing the program,” Friday said. “So to finally be getting wins and succeeding is a big motivator for our group, and I think we just want to keep going with that.”

Union was clinging to a 1-0 lead late in the third period and had just killed off an Emily King slashing penalty when RIT’s Lindsay Maloney scored with 2:46 left in regulation to tie it.

“It [stunk] that they scored right after that penalty kill,” King said. “But I just think it really tunes into how our team doesn’t give up, especially going towards the end. Even if a team scores [late], in the past, we’ve given up. But we just came out harder.”

Adams had the puck along the goal line to the left of RIT goalie Sarah Coe. She saw Friday coming in from the right point. As Friday got to the circle, Adams sent the puck to her. Friday fired a one-timer past Coe to give Union the lead.

“I was behind the net, and I just cut back [because] I knew the girl was going to chase me behind the net,” Adams said. “I just saw Maren. She was yelling for [the puck], so I passed it.”

It was the second big goal Friday has scored in the past week. Last Saturday, she scored in the third period against Dartmouth to tie the score at 4-4. Union won 5-4 in overtime.

“I think just continuing to work hard, and I’m just trying my best out there and getting as many shots as possible,” Friday said.

Union assistant coach Chris Ardito thought that he was going to see another overtime game after Maloney tied it. Ardito was happy to have the game end in regulation.

“We were getting ready for overtime,” said Ardito, who is running the team while head coach Josh Sciba is serving as an assistant coach for the Team USA women as they prepare for their rivalry series against Canada. “Liv [assistant coach Olivia Soares] and I were starting to talk about it there on the bench. And then [Friday made] a great play.”

Adams gave Union 1-0 lead midway through the second period on a great individual effort. She skated out of the left-wing corner and through several RIT defenders before firing a wrist shot from the left circle high over Coe’s shoulder.

“Paige Greco shot the puck in the corner, and I saw an RIT [player] go to the corner,” Adams said. “I beat her to the puck, so then I just cut to the net and I saw the opening blocker side and I shot it up and scored.”

Union outshot RIT 36-24, but it appeared it could have fired more shots on goal. At times, the Dutchwomen appeared to be looking for the perfect pass instead of shooting the puck.

“I think it was mostly the first period with that,” Ardito said. “The second period, we turned it on there. The first period, we were looking a little bit too cute there. We weren’t getting pucks through. They blocked a few big ones, too. We were just a lot of [skating around the] perimeter, and in the second period, we started to generate more.”

RIT 0 0 1 — 1

Union 0 1 1 — 2

First Period — None. Penalties — Beaudoin, Uni (boarding), 16:27.

Second Period — 1, Union, Adams 2, 8:33. Penalties — J. Bear, RIT (boarding), 11:20.

Third Period — 2, RIT, Maloney 3 (McNeil, K. Bear), 17:14. 3, Union, Friday 2 (Adams, Beaudoin), 19:20. Penalties — Beaudoin, Uni (interference), 5:03; Kehl, RIT (cross-checking), 10:13; Burks, RIT (interference), 13:06; King, Uni (slashing), 15:09.

Shots on Goal — RIT 5-5-14 — 24. Union 7-13-16 — 36.

Power-play opportunities — RIT 0 of 3; Union 0 of 3.

Goalies — RIT, Coe 1-9-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Union, Matsoukas 6-5-1 (24-23).

A — 546. T — 2:07.

Referees — Daniel Gosselin, Jason Englehart. Linesmen — Alex Walsh, Mike Verminski.

