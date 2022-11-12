Rotterdam poised to adopt moratorium on solar development

ROTTERDAM — Town lawmakers are poised to adopt an 18-month moratorium on solar developments following public outcry over plans to construct a 20-megawatt solar array on a large swath of undeveloped land along Sandborn Road.

Town Board member Evan Christou, on Wednesday, introduced a last-minute resolution directing the town’s attorney to develop legislation imposing the moratorium on solar projects in order to give the Town Board time to reassess regulations for solar arrays first adopted in 2017. The resolution was approved in a 4-0 vote, and the law is expected to be introduced during a Nov. 18 special meeting. Board member Samantha Miller-Herrera was not in attendance.

The move comes as lawmakers prepare to adopt an updated comprehensive plan that calls for preserving “key natural resources and critical environmental areas,” and months after ELP Rotterdam Solar LLC introduced plans to construct a 20-megawatt solar array on an undeveloped piece of land along Sandborn Road, near the Princetown border.

“I’m not big on moratoriums,” Christou said following the meeting. “But this is something that if we’re talking about conservation and the fact that it affects the wildlife there, then maybe we should put the brakes on and identify areas where we can put a large solar farm.”

Plans for the 20-megawatt solar array comes as the state seeks to curtail greenhouse gas emissions to meet climate goals laid out in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The law, approved by state lawmakers in 2019, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the state 85% by 2050 and requires 70% of electricity generation to come from renewable sources by 2030.

The state has been bolstering its infrastructure since the law’s passage by introducing electric vehicle charging stations and bolstering the state’s energy grid to keep up with future demand.

Last month, the state unveiled an $85 million substation along Gordon Road, which officials have touted as the halfway point in the development of a major energy transmission network that will run from Utica to the Albany area and increase energy capacity by 500%.

But as the state continues to progress with its energy goals, municipalities throughout the region have imposed moratoriums on clean-energy projects in order to develop or tweak legislation aimed at regulating solar and wind arrays.

In recent years, the towns of Duanesburg, Canajoharie, Glen and Root have adopted moratoriums on solar arrays. Glenville had previously adopted a moratorium on solar projects, but has since adopted legislation regulating solar panels.

Christou introduced the resolution after around half a dozen residents that live in proximity of where a large-scale solar array would sit spoke out against the project and urged lawmakers to implement a moratorium to develop new regulations that align with the goals of the comprehensive plan.

One woman was reduced to tears as she spoke about how she purchased her property specifically for the view, which she said would be marred by solar panels if the project moves forward.

The 20-megawatt solar farm was first proposed earlier this year by ELP Rotterdam Solar LLC, a subsidiary of East Light Partners, a Massachusetts-based solar company with large arrays throughout New York, including Saratoga, Essex and Columbia counties. East Light Partners did not return a request seeking comment for this story.

But it’s unclear on whether a moratorium would prevent the project from moving forward.

Under state law, large solar arrays generating more than 25-megawatts of power are subject a state permitting process by the Office of Renewable Energy Siting. Smaller projects between 20 and 25 megawatts can also opt into state permitting. The law was created to provide uniformity in the solar permitting process and help clear the way of large-scale renewable energy projects moving forward.

The state’s Office of Renewable Energy Siting did not return a request for comment.

But in June, Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the Rotterdam solar array as part of a series of 22 large-scale projects to receive state approval. The projects will generate enough energy to power 620,000 homes, according to a news release at the time.

“These projects will allow us to not just meet but exceed our goal of obtaining 70 percent of our electricity from renewable resources and will further cement New York as a national leader in the fight against climate change,” Hochul, a Democrat, said at the time.

The proposed project would require clearing 150 of a more than 450-acre plot of land — a move vehemently opposed by local residents, who said the land-clearing would dramatically impact their quality of life and would be “counterintuitive” from an environmental standpoint.

“I can’t even imagine what 150 acres of solar panels is going to look like,” said resident Patty Matelitv. “I support a moratorium and preservation of our town.”

Under current town law, solar farms are permitted in the town’s agricultural, light and heavy industrial zoning districts with a special use permit.

The law also includes language that any solar arrays do not have a “significant adverse impact on fish, wildlife, or plant species or their critical habitats” and do not require more than 30% of existing woodlands on a parcel to make way for a solar farm.

Christou, meanwhile, said he believes there is room for solar arrays in town, but lawmakers must make sure that any law coincides with the town’s mission to preserve natural resources.

Deputy Supervisor Jack Dodson echoed similar sentiments.

“Of course there’s the state’s goal to have solar and provide alternative energy, so we know these projects are going to be coming at us,” he said. “I think the industry is probably ahead of the municipalities, so we need to get our legislation, we need to get our zoning we need to get our regulations so we’re at the same pace they are.”

