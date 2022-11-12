Saratoga and Schenectady County homes featured in several films in recent years

Usually, Mark Straus’ Greenfield Center barn is simply a storage space. But last year it was transformed into an artist’s studio fit for Carl Nargle, a character played by Owen Wilson in the forthcoming movie “Paint.”

A location scout had driven past Straus’ barn earlier that year and flagged it as an ideal studio for the film, which is set in Vermont. The narrative follows Nargle, a local treasure with a soothing voice that’s garnered him a following with his painting show on Vermont public television. His artwork has attracted the attention of many women, but Nargle is in a rut and the station isn’t pulling in good ratings. When a new painter is hired to revitalize the channel, Carl’s fears regarding his talent as a painter are brought to the forefront.

“We’re big fans of Owen Wilson,” Straus said. “We’ve followed his movies, and when we heard he was in it, it was very exciting.”

During filming, which took place last spring, the barn’s pitched ceiling was decorated with some of Nargle’s paintings, including vibrant landscapes. A comfortable chair was set not far away from an easel. A cluttered work table, several cans of paint and some area rugs completed the scene.

Just uphill from the barn, Straus’ historic home was also used during filming. Built in the late 1700s by a Revolutionary War captain, exterior scenes were shot in front of it.

“They used the house for some of the stars to have dressing rooms and a break room. So when they were on break, we got to talk with them and meet them, and they were just incredibly friendly,” Straus said.

That included Wilson. Meeting him was a highlight for the Straus family. They’ve enjoyed many of his movies. “Bottle Rocket” and many of the other films the actor has done with filmmaker Wes Anderson are among their favorites, along with “Midnight in Paris.”

The filming process took roughly three days, though the crew had come to visit on several other occasions before then. When it came time to clean up, Straus hoped to hold on to one of the paintings featured on the set.

“When they were clearing out, I asked if they were going to chuck them out and said they had to keep them because if a shot has to be done over again they need the props,” Straus said.

While he couldn’t keep the paintings, Straus did get something else.

“After they left they sent a crew in to clean the barn, and it was actually in better shape when they left,” he said.

“It was a wonderful experience. The thought that my grandchildren can pull up a movie and see their barn is great,” he added.

Not far away, on West Circular Street in Saratoga Springs, Cathie Tabor’s home was also used in the filming.

The cast and crew were there for one evening, though the crew visited the home several other days ahead of time to prepare everything. Tabor’s cozy kitchen and living room were transformed into the home of Wendy, played by Wendi McLendon-Covey. Tabor’s flat-screen TV was swapped out for an older, retro-looking model to better fit the setting of the film.

Tabor wasn’t allowed to be on-site during filming — she had to stay at a local hotel — but before filming began she was able to meet the director, Brit McAdams, who she said was friendly. The location scout was also friendly and great to work with, she noted.

When she returned home after filming wrapped up, however, Tabor noted her possessions were moved around and the refrigerator had been turned off. While there was nothing majorly wrong, it was frustrating and it’s not an experience she’s necessarily looking to repeat.

“It’d be worth it if I could see it on screen,” Tabor said.

That might be the case in the coming months.

“I actually called the director a couple months ago, and he said the movie is out of production and in the process of distribution. So he said that could take as much as six months or a year,” Straus said.

More local scenes

Straus’ and Tabor’s homes are among many in the Capital Region to be featured on the big screen.

Thirty-some miles away and a decade earlier, Andy and Heather Chestnut’s Schenectady home was featured in “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

Shot in the Schenectady area in 2011, the movie tells the story of Luke Glanton, a motorcycle stunt rider played by Ryan Gosling, who resorts to extreme measures to support his young child. During a robbery gone wrong, he meets up with Avery Cross, a rookie Schenectady cop played by Bradley Cooper. A long conflict between the two men and their families ensues.

Crews spent several days in September of 2011 filming scenes both inside and outside the Chestnuts’ home, which was built in 1907 for city judge Alexander Vedder. After a few initial visits, the house was transformed into the home of Cross’ father, played by Harris Yulin, with masculine, nautical themes and decorations.

The plan originally, as Andy Chestnut understood it, was to shoot a scene in which Avery Cross and his father have a heart-to-heart conversation. But it turned into much more than that after Tropical Storm Irene blew through the region.

“It was during the Labor Day weekend of 2011 when hurricane Irene came through, and I think it was the Sunday of that weekend when all the bridges were closed across the Mohawk,” Chestnut said. “The director Derek [Cianfrance] spent the day in our house because all his trucks and stuff were on the other side of the river and he couldn’t get to them.”

After that day Chestnut said Cianfrance decided to film additional scenes in the house, including scenes after Cross’ father dies and Cross inherits the home. It was also after that day that Heather Chestnut, who had previous acting experience, was asked if she could play Cross’ mother-in-law in the film.

She’s in two scenes filmed at another Schenectady house, this one on Story Avenue, and has a speaking part in one of them.

“We had to eat spaghetti and meatballs for three and a half hours, and every time he said ‘cut,’ [he told us] ‘load your plates back up and make like you’re hungry.’ It was crazy, but you do what you have to to be in the movies,” Heather Chestnut told The Gazette in a previous interview.

The Chestnut family was allowed to remain in their home for some of the scenes, even those that were filmed at night.

“We went to bed when the whole crew was filming downstairs while we were sleeping,” Andy Chestnut said.

Despite the fact that filming took place in their home, the family didn’t know the movie’s entire storyline.

“I didn’t know the script,” Chestnut said. “We found a couple of shooting schedules and things so that we saw a couple of lines of dialogue, [but] we really had no idea what was going on in the movie.”

When the family was finally able to see the film it was a surreal experience but one they enjoyed.

“I’m a psychotherapist. It was a good family-therapy movie,” Chestnut said.

Here’s a look at some other movies and shows that were filmed in the Capital Region in recent years:

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” was filmed in Schenectady earlier this year and recently began streaming on HBO.

“Three Women,” a Showtime production, was filmed in Schenectady and Niskayuna in 2021.

HBO’s “The Gilded Age” series was recently filmed in Troy, Albany and Cohoes.

“Succession,” also an HBO series, was filmed in Albany in 2019.

“White House Plumbers,” produced by HBO, was filmed in Albany in 2021.

Amazon Prime’s “Modern Love” series shot scenes for the first two seasons in Schenectady.

“Isabelle,” released in 2018 and starring Adam Brody, shot scenes in Saratoga.

