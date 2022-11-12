The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union hockey’s 4-1 win over Dartmouth

By Ken Schott |
Union's Caden Villegas carries the puck between Dartmouth's Joey Musa and Tanner Palocsik on Friday at Messa Rink.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

Union's Caden Villegas carries the puck between Dartmouth's Joey Musa and Tanner Palocsik on Friday at Messa Rink.

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 4-1 ECAC Hockey win over Dartmouth on Friday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews with Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Ben Tupker, Mason Snell and Cullen Ferguson.

I also spoke with Dartmouth head coach Reid Cashman.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

