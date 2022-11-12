Total Body Trifecta celebrates 25 years, overcoming struggles along the way

MILTON — Local fitness studio Total Body Trifecta celebrated its 25 year history in Saratoga County this past week, after a series of incidents testing the business’ resiliency.

Owner Mary Anne Fantauzzi shared the story of her business’ success this week while practicing in her home-based Zoom studio.

“It’s a big deal, 25 years, thank God for Zoom,” Fantauzzi said. “After 25 years I would say the biggest challenge was the fire, the second challenge was trying to figure out Zoom.”

Total Body Trifecta opened Nov. 9, 1997. The studio was originally located on Church Street in Saratoga Springs, but in March 2005 a fire that started above the studio resulted in the complete loss of the building.

“We had to make the decision, are we done, or do we keep going, everything was lost in the fire,” Fantauzzi said. “It was a no-brainer, we had to keep going.”

The studio was able to temporarily relocate for three months in a space at the National Museum of Dance, and then reopened at 61 Lawrence St. in Saratoga Springs, just behind the former studio which had burned down. In 2012 the landlord sold the property and the new landlord evicted the studio in August of that year.

Total Body Trifecta relocated again to My Gym Fitness Center in Ballston Spa. In the smaller space the number of weekly classes offered had to be smaller, but Fantauzzi said the studio’s loyal participants continued to take classes. Then in 2020 the pandemic hit.

Total Body Trifecta was able to reopen two weeks after all gyms shut down at the beginning of the pandemic as a Zoom studio. Fantauzzi said people take these classes from all over the country, and some of the original students still continue to take classed through Total Body Trifecta

Fantauzzi moved to Saratoga Springs in 1980 and worked as a math teacher for 41 years before she retired from the school district in 2018.

“I have always loved to dance,” Fantauzzi said. “So one of the first things I did was I signed up to take fitness classes through Continuing Education at Saratoga Schools, then just started to play around with music and choreograph myself.”

Total Body Trifecta has 74 students taking a variety of Zoom taught classes, such as kickboxing, cardio, step, interval training, yoga, Pilates or Balletone (a cardio class which combines fitness ballet and Pilates)

In her fitness career Fantauzzi has seen a a wide range in different and new types of fitness classes and workouts.

“I saw the beginning of step aerobics, I saw the beginning of kickboxing, I saw the merging of the weirdest names in America like poloxing (palates and boxing),” Fantauzzi said. “I wore unitards with matching headbands and leg warmers and a belt with a Madonna microphone.”

Everyone at Total Body Trifecta is like a family, Fantauzzi said.

“One of the other things that sets Total Body Trifecta apart is our relationship with past and present NYC Ballet dancers,” Fantauzzi said. “We have someone teach us approximately every four-to-six weeks. It’s so much fun, and in the summer they are here in person and I find us a location.”

Jenifer Ringer, a former NYC Ballet principal dancer, has taught classes for Total Body Trifecta for 25 years. The studios Dance With The Dancer class Monday was taught by Ringer.

“I’m sure anyone you talk to about her [Fantauzzi] is going to sing Mary Anne’s praises,” Ringer said. “She’s absolutely fantastic, just one of those people who can gather everyone together. She’s inspiring and encouraging, and energetic. She makes people want to be together and participate.

Ringer got involved with teaching for Total Body Trifecta because she saw how “wonderful” Fantauzzi was. Ringer said she wanted to be a part of whatever Fantauzzi was involved in.

