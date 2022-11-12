UAlbany football beats Maine 23-21 with no time on clock

ALBANY – For once, it was the UAlbany football team that made the game-winning plays in the closing moments.

Freshman quarterback Reese Poffenbarger hit Julian Hicks from the Maine 1-yardline with no time on the clock to give the Great Danes a 23-21 victory at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Maine had taken a 21-17 lead with 1:43 left, but UAlbany drove 76 yards for the game-winner, as the Great Danes improved to 2-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association and 3-7 overall with one game left.

The key play on the final drive was a 21-yard completion from Poffenbarger to Thomas Greaney on fourth-and-20 from the Maine 27.

From there, three penalties on the Black Bears helped keep the Great Danes’ hopes alive, including one with the clock expired that gave UAlbany the free play that turned into the game-winning touchdown.

“We kept battling, and we were able to come back and win it in the end,” UAlbany head coach Greg Gattuso said. “A lot of credit to the offense there at the end and the defense to get a stop. It’s a great win for us. Maine is a team that we’ve struggled with, it was great to get the monkey off our back and get a win.”

Poffenbarger was 19-for-37 for 274 yards and two touchdowns, including a 20-yarder to Greaney that gave the Great Danes a 10-7 lead with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Running back Todd Sibley, who finished the game with 165 yards on 19 carries, scored on a two-yard run early in the second half for a 17-7 UAlbany lead.

The Great Danes had lost five close games that went down to the wire this season, most recently a 31-29 defeat to Villanova on Oct. 22 in which UAlbany recovered an onside kick with 1:52 left and drove for a touchdown for a 29-28 lead with 49 seconds left, only to give up a field goal as time expired.

Maine 7 0 7 7 – 21

UAlbany 0 10 7 6 – 23

M – Moss 10 pass from Fagnano (Baker kick)

A – Opalko 35 FG

A – Greaney 20 pass from Poffenbarger (Opalko kick)

A – Sibley 2 run (Opalko kick)

M – Scott 2 run (Baker kick)

M – Fagnano 6 run (Baker kick)

A – Hicks 1 pass from Poffenbarger

