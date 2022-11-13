HIGH NOTES: Coats for kids in need, Ronald McDonald House support, grant for historic preservation

In Amsterdam, MVP Health Care, St. Mary’s Healthcare, United Way, and CDTA last weekend hosted a free drive-thru coat pick up for kids as part of the annual Operation Bundle Up. During the drive-through event on Nov. 5 in the Veteran’s Park parking lot on Locust Avenue, the organizations gave out 1,000 new coats to kids in need a winter coat. Organizers said families are still feeling the financial pressure of the pandemic, and this coat drive was designed to help alleviate some of that burden as cold weather approaches. School supplies, gift cards and candy were also given out during the event.

In the Capital Region, Northeastern Insurance Agency is contributing $5,000 – with a chance to double the donation – to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region. The donation comes through Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, which announced that Northeastern Insurance Agency had earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award in honor of its exceptional volunteerism with Ronald McDonald House Charities and its commitment to making a positive community impact. The award includes an initial $5,000 donation. Throughout November, the story of Northeastern Insurance Agency and RMHC of the Capital Region will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite. Supporters who visit the website can vote to help the team reach itsd donation goal. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes — shares to social media and comments on their story — the donation will be increased to $10,000. To vote and help boost the insurance companies’ donation, visit: www.agentgiving.com/Northeastern-Insurance-Agency.

In Ballston Spa, the Saratoga Non-Profit Relief Grant Fund has awarded a $25,000 covid relief grant to the Saratoga County History Center in Ballston Spa to support its efforts to provide residents and visitors with an inviting space to learn about important events and people in Saratoga County history. The grant will support an immersive exhibition set to open in the spring. It will be designed and built by professionals on the history of Saratoga County. The exhibit should have a lifespan of about a decade. It will provide an engaging orientation for residents and visitors about the county’s history and be a backdrop for developing new public and school programs, museum officials said in a press release. For more information on the Saratoga County History Center please visit www.brooksidemuseum.org and social media accounts (@SaratogaCoHistory) for updates and announcements.

