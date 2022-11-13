High Schools: Waterford-Halfmoon girls’ soccer wins Class C state championship

Sisters Addyson and Payton Galuski each had a hat trick to lead the Waterford-Halfmoon girls’ soccer team to a state title Sunday at Cortland High School, as the Fordians defeated Sauquoit Valley 6-3 in the Class C final.

It was the first state title for the Fordians (22-1), who led 5-1 at halftime.

In the Class C field hockey final at Centereach High School, Whitney Point defeated Hoosick Falls 6-0. Whitney Point has won seven of the last eight Class C titles.

Haldane scored with 1:20 left to earn a 1-0 win over Maple Hill in the Class C boys’ soccer state final at Middletown High School.

