Penn State eliminates UAlbany from NCAA field hockey tournament

ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Penn State scored with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter to earn a 1-0 win over UAlbany on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Tourament at the University of Michigan.

UAlbany (16-5), ranked 16th nationally, outshot the sixth-ranked Nittany Lions (17-3) 5-3, but Mackenzie Allessie’s second shot of the game was the difference, as she got her own rebound from the top of the circle.

Brie Barraco made five saves for Penn State, which advanced to the semifinals. Hannah Mangan made two saves for the Great Danes.

UAlbany 0 0 0 0 — 0

Penn State 0 0 0 1 — 1

UAlbany scoring: None. Penn State scoring: Allessie 1-0. Goalies: UAlbany, Mangan, 2 saves. Penn State, Barraco, 5 saves.

