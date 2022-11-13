Saint Rose women’s soccer reaches third round of NCAA Division II Tournament

ALBANY – A strong second half put the College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team into the third round of the NCAA Division II Tournament on Sunday.

The Golden Knights (19-0-3) scored four goals in the second half en route to a 5-0 win over Mercy at Plumeri Sports Complex.

Mia Klammer scored the first-half goal on an assist from Lauren Amerena. Klammer struck again 3:23 into the second half on an assist from Janina Mueller.

Carolyn Brussel struck for Saint Rose’s third goal 13 minutes later. Madelyn Wania fed Sanna Rein to make it 4-0 in the 76th minute, and Kaelyn Britt closed out the scoring three minutes later by finishing Olivia Boucher’s pass.

Pia Bozic needed to make just one save for Saint Rose.

The Golden Knights advanceto the East Region finals, in which Saint Rose will play Franklin Pierce, with a date and time to be determined.

Halftime score: Saint Rose, 1-0. Mercy scoring: None. Saint Rose scoring: Klammer 2-0, Brussel 1-0, Rein 1-0, Britt 1-0, Amerena 0-1, Mueller 0-1, Wania 0-1, Boucher 0-1. Goalies: Mercy, Anaya, 3 saves. Saint Rose, Bozic, 1 save; DeRouen, 0 saves.

