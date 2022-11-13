The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union’s men hockey loss, Union women’s hockey win

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review a pair of Union hockey games from Saturday.

I discuss the Union men’s 5-1 loss to Harvard. I have interviews with Harvard forward Matthew Coronato and head coach Ted Donato. On the Union side, I talk with head coach Josh Hauge, forward Owen Farris and defenseman Nic Petruolo.

I talk about the Union women’s 2-1 triumph over RIT. I speak with forwards Emily King and Ashley Adams, defenseman Maren Friday and assistant coach Chris Ardito.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

