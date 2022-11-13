UAlbany women’s basketball holds off Siena rally before 1,200

LOUDONVILLE — A few more healthy bodies certainly would have taken quite a bit of stress off the UAlbany women’s basketball coaching staff in the final minutes of Sunday’s local rivalry game with Siena for the Albany Cup.

Although projected starters/key players like senior Helene Haegerstrand, freshman Lucia Decortes, junior Kayla Cooper and junior Morgan Haney are still out with an assortment of injuries, the Great Danes held off a furious Siena rally before retaining the Albany Cup trophy with a 64-57 victory before a crowd of roughly 1,200 at UHY Center.

The 2-0 Great Danes built a 21-point lead (51-30) over the Saints with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter.

But Siena, revving up its press and finally hitting its many open looks, began its late charge by scoring the last five points of that quarter before eventually slicing its deficit to 57-51 with 4:05 to go in the game, when Anajah Brown converted a layup, was fouled, and completed the three-point play.

UAlbany, using several untested players off the bench, needed to stop the bleeding. That’s when Ellen Hahne stepped up and delivered a clutch 15-foot jumper with 2:37 to go. Sophomore Freja Werth tacked on a couple of free throws, and Hahne added a driving layup to clinch the win for UAlbany, which now leads the all-time series by a 13-11 margin.

UAlbany head coach Colleen Mullen admitted that her injury-plagued Great Danes might have played a little stronger with the lead if they had many of their key players back.

“A lot of our younger players really got the opportunity they wanted in practice,” Mullen said. “I figured this game would get a little tight at some point, so I don’t get too excited about anything. We will get the rest of our players back very soon now.”

Senior Grace Heeps, a local product from East Greenbush, was especially happy about winning the Albany Cup against the Great Danes’ top area rival. “It’s definitely special, and even though the game was played on Siena’s court, it didn’t seem that way, because we heard a lot of our fans,” Heeps said. “A lot of our younger players knew where they were supposed to be against the press, but I was there to help them calm down and take a deep breath.”

Siena head coach Jim Jabir was proud of his team’s comeback bid, especially against a team that went to the NCAA tournament a year ago.

“Coach Mullen has a great program with some very experienced kids who play at a very high level,” he said of the defending America East Conference champs. “I’m really proud of our guys for fighting back and getting over their anxiety a little bit at the start. Had we made some more shots and tightened up our defense a little sooner, maybe there would have been a different outcome, but this is all part of the process of getting better. At one point, we had four freshmen and a sophomore on the floor, and we still made a comeback, so that bodes well for my contract,” he added with a smile.

“I respect them a great deal, and I think they’ll be in the NCAA tournament. I know they’ve got to get healthy but they just run everything so efficiently and wait for you to make a mistake on defense, and then they capitalize on it. We’re not there yet,” Jabir continued.

“I think we were a little nervous in the beginning, especially with that big crowd,” said Siena sophomore forward Anajah Brown.

Hahne, a graduate student who poured in 24 points during her team’s season-opening victory over Merrimack, led the Great Danes with 23 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

“We definitely had some adversity,” Hahne said. “But I think we’re doing a great job of coming together as a team.”

“This game means a lot to everyone who puts on a uniform,” added Heeps, who contributed 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Werth chipped in with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Great Danes, who committed 19 turnovers but outrebounded the Saints 43-36. The Danes shot 42.3% from the floor, while Siena managed just 27.1%.

Teresa Seppala topped Siena with 15 points, while Brown and London Gamble contributed 11 points each.

The start of the game was delayed about 20 minutes because of a medical issue with a young fan in the grandstand.

UAlbany travels to Navy Wednesday and returns to host Colgate at Hudson Valley CC Saturday night. Siena (1-1) hosts St. Bonaventure Wednesday night at MVP Arena and then plays host to Lafayette back here at the UHY Center Saturday afternoon.

