Capital Region expected to see first snowfall of season Tuesday night; Schenectady could see three inches

ALBANY – The Capital Region is expected to see its first measurable snowfall Tuesday night, with Schenectady expected to see three inches, the National Weather Service said.

Saratoga Springs and Amsterdam could see four inches, while Gloversville could see five, the service said.

Snow is expected to begin Tuesday night and could mix in with freezing rain. Then warmer temperatures Wednesday are expected to turn the precipitation to regular rain, the service said.

No winter weather advisories had been issued as of Monday morning, but advisories will likely be needed. Winter storm watches or warnings could also be issued in areas of higher snow falls.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 20s to lower 30s Tuesday night, then warm to the mid-30s to 40 on Wednesday, the service said.

The service indicated Schenectady is expected to see three inches, but could see as much as four or as little as less than an inch.

