Commanders could be a value on MNF, but DeVonta Smith should go off: Best bets for Nov. 14

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Nov. 14:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Commanders (+11) over Eagles

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The Commanders got blown out in their last matchup against the Eagles earlier this season, but they’ve been a different team as of late having won three of their last four.

New starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke has played a large part in that despite opening the season as the backup to Carson Wentz, as he’s held his own under center ever since Wentz went down, keeping the Commanders in every game he’s started and getting No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin more involved.

While it will be tough for the Commanders to take down the undefeated Eagles considering how strong the Eagles are on both sides of the ball, Washington should be able to cover this spread with Heinicke serving as an upgrade at quarterback, and their defense has also performed better in recent weeks.

DEVONTA SMITH PROP

The play: NFL player prop: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith OVER 55.5 receiving yards

The odds/bet: -135 ($13.50 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: Smith has seen his performance suffer in recent weeks with A.J. Brown taking over as the Eagles’ clear-cut No. 1 receiver, but this week presents a golden opportunity for Smith to get back on track.

That’s because Smith dominated the Commanders in a Week 3 matchup earlier this season in which he recorded 169 receiving yards and was the go-to target for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While both Brown and Smith should perform well against a Commanders secondary lacking in shutdown cornerbacks, Smith could have more opportunity to break big plays with Brown seeing the most attention from the defense.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser, 49ers -1 over Chargers and Titans +3.5 over Broncos (WON $30)

NFL player prop, Giants Saquon Barkley OVER 92.5 rushing yards (WON $10)

Sunday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Final total for the week: +$40.10 (7-6)

Total for November: +$167.80 (15-10)

Total for 2022: +$184.10 (294-316)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action