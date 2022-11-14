Former apartment complex employee stole rent payments in Clifton Park, troopers say

By Steven Cook |
CLIFTON PARK – A former apartment complex employee stole rent payments in Clifton Park, New York State Police said.

Steven Belfiore, 33, of Albany, was charged last week with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, felonies, police said.

Belfiore was previously employed by the Solomon Organization as a property manager, police said. The organization owns the FoxRun Apartment Complex in Clifton Park.

Belfiore is accused of stealing a personal check and multiple money orders submitted as rent payments by residents and then depositing them in his personal account, police said.

Belfiore was processed and released to appear in court later.

