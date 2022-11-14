Images: Convoy for the Tots Sunday in Saratoga County (17 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Volunteers help load toys on to the trailer during the 9th annual Convoy for the Tots
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Volunteers help load toys on to the trailer during the 9th annual Convoy for the Tots
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Photos from the 2022 Convoy for Tots Sunday to support Capital Region Toys for Tots.

The Capital Region Toys for Tots serves more than 160,000 children annually locally.

Categories: News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

