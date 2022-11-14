Images: More from Schenectady’s Stockade-athon Sunday (20 more)

SCHENECTADY – More photos from Sunday’s Stockade-athon in Schenectady.
Photos from our Stan Hudy
The first batch: The 2022 Stockade-athon in Schenectady (30 photos)
Story: Schenectady County-natives Serafini, Bertasso-Hughes roll to Stockade-athon victories
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
The first batch: The 2022 Stockade-athon in Schenectady (30 photos)
Story: Schenectady County-natives Serafini, Bertasso-Hughes roll to Stockade-athon victories
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Schenectady, Sports, Sports