Images: More from Schenectady’s Stockade-athon Sunday (20 more)

By Stan Hudy |
Broady Santagata of Middletown races towards the finish line Sunday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Broady Santagata of Middletown races towards the finish line Sunday.
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – More photos from Sunday’s Stockade-athon in Schenectady.

Photos from our Stan Hudy

The first batch: The 2022 Stockade-athon in Schenectady (30 photos)

Story: Schenectady County-natives Serafini, Bertasso-Hughes roll to Stockade-athon victories

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The first batch: The 2022 Stockade-athon in Schenectady (30 photos)

Story: Schenectady County-natives Serafini, Bertasso-Hughes roll to Stockade-athon victories

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Schenectady, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement