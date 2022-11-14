Letters to the Editor Sunday, Nov. 13

How far do we take right to bear arms?



I would like to comment on “our right to bear arms.”

I believe we have the right to bear arms. I draw the line at semi-automatic AR-15 type assault weapons of mass destruction.

Since we are entitled to bear arms, why not get a rocket launcher? After all, we are entitled to bear arms. Or how about a few hand grenades or perhaps a tank or two ?

Something to think about.

Jeff Murtagh

Duanesburg

Nice to see America has finally ‘woke’ up



America “woke” up.

While it is not yet time to celebrate with ticker tape parades, America has a new “woke.”

Finally, it has been realized across the land of the more than four years of horrific damage done to the “Union” by the previous administration and its misinformed (i.e., lied to) advocates.

Learn from the past, recover from that damage as much as possible, and make sure it NEVER happens again.

It is overdue for adult supervision to take charge and get the country on a safe, stable, rational path forward. God Bless the America we love and help her heal.

Al Pirigyi

Burnt Hills

