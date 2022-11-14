Looking ahead: Capital project in vote Duanesburg, budget vote in Niskayuna

With a new week underway, here are five of the events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

DUANESBURG HOLDING PUBLIC INFO SESSION ON PROPOSED CAPITAL PROJECT

The Duanesburg Central School District on Tuesday will hold a public information session regarding a proposed $28 million capital project. The project includes new roofs for the elementary and high school buildings, along with classroom renovations, facade improvements and a small extension on the district’s transportation facility. The project would have no impact on taxes, and would use $6 million in reserve funding and require the district to borrow $22 million to cover the remaining balance, which would need to be approved by voters in a Dec. 8 referendum. The information meeting will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Duanesburg Jr/Sr High School, 163 School Drive, Delanson.

— Chad Arnold

SIENA BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER

With both teams coming off their respective Albany Cup matchups with UAlbany over the weekend, the Siena men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday at MVP Arena.

Action starts at 5 p.m. as the Siena women play their lone game at the downtown arena this season when they play host to St. Bonaventure. Following that up at 7 p.m., the Siena men’s team will be in action against Army West Point. It’ll be the final home game of November for the Saints, and one of just three remaining home dates through the end of December.

— Adam Shinder

SKIDMANIA IS BACK

Skidmania returns to Saratoga Springs on Friday and Saturday, with Skidmore musicians set to perform music from the 1970s.

Inspired by the long-running Beatlemore Skidmania concerts hosted by the college, Skidmania ’72 celebrates the music of 50 years ago, featuring popular songs by artists such as Stevie Wonder, Carly Simon, Led Zeppelin, Betty Wright and many others.

The performances are set for the Arthur Zankel Music Center, starting at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $5-15 and all proceeds go to supporting individuals and families in need in the local community.

— Indiana Nash

NISKAYUNA 2023 BUDGET VOTE

The Niskayuna Town Board will vote on the town’s preliminary 2023 budget at its meeting on Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall. The proposed spending plan includes $19,299,041 in expenditures between the general and highway funds and does not impose a residential tax increase. The proposed budget does not include a proposed salary increase for the supervisor’s office, as Town Supervisor Jamie Puccioni’s salary would remain flat at $53,800 after the tentative budget submitted in October included a $4,700 increase to $58,500 per year for the supervisor in 2023.

— Ted Remsnyder

NISKAYUNA FOOTBALL HEADS TO REGIONALS

After winning its first-ever Section II football championship, Nisakyuna will be back in action Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School as the Silver Warriors face Section V’s Canandaigua Academy in Class A regional play.

Since starting 1-2, Niskayuna has won eight straight games, defeating Averill Park 35-6 in the Section II Class A Super Bowl on Saturday. Canandaigua is the Section V runner-up and advanced to the state tournament as an at-large team.

The winner will advance to the state semifinals next weekend in Middletown.

— Adam Shinder

