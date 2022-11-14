A real estate firm hired by the Dormitory Authority of New York has been scoping out locations in downtown Schenectady as well as Saratoga County, including Saratoga Springs, as possible locations for what would be among the first cannabis dispensaries in the state.

Both Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority Chairman Ray Gillen and Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Todd Shimkus confirmed Monday that representatives from CBRE, which has an office located in Albany, has been speaking to prospective property owners about the potential to lease their buildings.

Gillen would not specify exact locations that have been considered in Schenectady.

“I would stress that the locations that they’ve looked at in the city would be downtown and some of the larger retail plazas, not neighborhoods at all,” Gillen said.

This interest in local development comes as the state prepares to announce, by the end of the year, those who have received licenses through the Conditional Adult-Use Dispensaries program, which was created to establish businesses for “justice-involved” individuals — or those impacted by the war on drugs.

The Capital Region will receive seven licenses under the CAURD program. The Mohawk Valley will receive two.

Earlier this year, the state gave temporary and conditional licenses to cultivators. Locally, 10 licenses were issued in the Capital Region, most in Columbia and Washington counties, and five were issued in the Mohawk Valley region, all but one of them in Schoharie County.

At a Sept. 7 meeting of the Dormitory Authority, President Reuben R. McDaniel III said, CBRE “is in active discussions regarding lease terms for retail dispensary sites with more than 50 property owners around the state,” according to meeting minutes.

Shimkus said he has heard about discussions with a location in Halfmoon and he has helped find potential locations in Saratoga Springs, but he said many places don’t fit what the state is looking for.

“I believe there’s been some additional discussions even in the last two weeks between two property owners and the consulting firm, but I’m not part of those conversations,” he said. “My role has been to try and encourage properties who might be interested in doing this, that had properties that I thought might comply, to talk to essentially the state and whether they choose to do that or not is totally out of my control.”

Dormitory Authority spokesperson Jeffrey Gordan said regulations concerning locations are forthcoming, but provided no additional details about the sort of building specifications the state is looking at.

He said CBRE has spoken to him about potential locations in Saratoga County. There are 11 municipalities in the county that have opted out of having dispensaries, including Clifton Park, Galway, Wilton and Malta, according to data collected by the Office of Cannabis Management.

Only Niskayuna and Princetown have opted out in Schenectady County. In Montgomery County, the villages of Fort Plain and Fultonville have opted out of retail dispensaries, as well as the town of Glen.

Shimkus said it has been hard locating properties in Saratoga County that would work for the state.

“Not because properties were excluded but we don’t have very many underutilized commercial spaces that fit the criteria in areas that are zoned for it,” he said.

However, he said, even if a dispensary in the county doesn’t happen with one of the first seven licenses in the Capital Region, Saratoga County is likely to see a dispensary in the future.

“We have to be patient and see how the marketplace forms and my guess is that at some point, even if it’s not immediate, that Saratoga will have its fair share of dispensaries, however you want to define that fair share,” he said.

Shimkus said that property owners have been surprised by the state’s decision to go this route.

“It’s quite a unique undertaking no doubt,” he said.

The properties will be leased with money through the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund, a public-private limited partnership, which will also undertake the design, construction and fit out of the buildings prior to subleasing them to one of the licenses under the CAURD program. Money for the fund is generated through up to $50 million in licensing fees and revenue from the adult-use cannabis industry, as well as up to $150 million in private sector funding.

“No leases have been signed at this point,” Gordon said.

Gillen said if a location was to come to Schenectady County — or any county — the benefit would be that the municipality the dispensary is located in would get 3% of the sales and the county would receive 1%.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Schenectady County