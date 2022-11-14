Weekend Images: Niskayuna takes first Section II football title (10 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
Niskayuna running back Isaiah Linyear enters the end zone after a touchdown as Daniel Miller (18) celebrates
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Niskayuna running back Isaiah Linyear enters the end zone after a touchdown as Daniel Miller (18) celebrates
COLONIE – Niskayuna took it’s first Section II football title Saturday over Averill Park.

Photos from the game from our Stan Hudy

More: Trick play aids Niskayuna in winning first Section II football title

.

