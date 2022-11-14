Weekend Images: Niskayuna takes first Section II football title (10 photos)

COLONIE – Niskayuna took it’s first Section II football title Saturday over Averill Park.

Photos from the game from our Stan Hudy

More: Trick play aids Niskayuna in winning first Section II football title

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: Trick play aids Niskayuna in winning first Section II football title

.

Everything Niskayuna

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna