Clifton Park passes 2023 budget with no town tax

CLIFTON PARK – Clifton Park approved a 2023 budget without a town tax.

The three-person Town Board unanimously approved the $20.6 million budget on Monday night.

Clifton Park Supervisor Phil Barrett listed some of the highlights of the budget prior to the vote.

“Overall the budget is very conservative as far as our spending practices,” Barrett said. “It’s very fair to everybody involved, certainly the taxpayers here in Clifton Park, the home owners, the business owners, they will continue to have very low taxes when compared to our peer group here in New York state. Services are not only maintained but will continue to increase in the way of additional improvements at our parks.”

The town will remain without a town tax, Barrett said.

The budget includes $1,055,000 the town has of remaining federal ARPA funds. It appropriates $130,000 of that amount for the town’s paving budget for next year and $925,000 for park improvements such as better access and parking for the town’s 41 acres of property on the Mohawk River; a splash water park; replacing the playground on The Common and a pickleball court.

“Those funds that are in the budget are not going to cover the cost of all those items,” Barrett said. “However, it does allow us to begin the process of planning for the eventual improvements and having some funds set aside.”

The town received about $3.8 million in total ARPA funding. Three-quarters of the funds were used primarily for infrastructure-related improvements, Barrett said.

The 2023 budget includes $75,000 for Veterans Park, $100,000 for general improvements on The Common, $100,000 for Town Hall improvements, $36,000 for new software for the Parks and Recreation Department, and $37,000 for household hazardous waste day. The full budget is available through the town’s website.

The Highway Fund Budget for 2023 is $6.5 million, a 5.3% increase over the adopted budget in 2022. The Highway Fund Tax is proposed to increase from 29.69 cents per thousand of accessed value to 29.82 cents per thousand of the assessed value.

The Town Board also approved a 3% raise for union members and non-union employees, Councilwoman Lynda Walowit said.

