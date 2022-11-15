Dining for Dollars returns full-swing for its 17th year supporting local non-profits in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY – Dining for Dollars is taking orders now for its lasagna dinner fundraiser, which provides dinner delivered to homes for the cost of whatever participants feel they can afford.

The annual fundraiser is organized by Ellie von Wellsheim, the founder and director of The MoonCatcher Project. Funds raised by Dining for Dollars this year will help support Schenectady Street Soldiers and The MoonCatcher Project. Schenectady Street Soldiers helps support those who are homeless and in need of food, and The MoonCatcher Project helps girls in struggling communities throughout the world stay in school by helping to provide menstrual supplies.

“People can go right to our website, which is www.mooncatcher.org/diningfordollars, and they can sign up to have lasagna meals delivered to them,” von Wellsheim said. “They just answer the questions; how many people are eating, what kind of lasagna do you want [regular lasagna, gluten free, or vegan] and then they give us their address and we deliver straight to their house on Dec. 14.”

Everyone who orders a dinner receives an envelope in which they put their donation for the dinner. The donation can be as much or as little as a person feels they can afford, von Wellsheim said.

The dinners are also available to be picked up at The Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady instead of having it delivered.

The fundraiser began as a way to help raise money to help those affected by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Since then, Dining for Dollars has been able to raise money for immigrants, school girls, food pantries, hurricane relief, afterschool programs and children in need. Dining for Dollars has raised over $174,000 since its inception.

The group uses the Unitarian Church kitchen for all of the fundraiser’s cooking, von Wellsheim said. It takes around 50 volunteers to get all of the work done, she said. The fundraiser adapted to a cookie fundraiser because of the pandemic.

“What we did for the last couple of years was we made boxes of cookies,” von Wellsheim said. “People baked all sorts of cookies and dropped them off on our porch and we put them together. But, this year we’re feeling a bit more comfortable, and the church is allowing us to use the kitchen and dining room, so we will once again be making lasagna dinner.”

Von Wellsheim would like to raise between $15,000 and $20,000 with this year’s fundraiser. The effort has created as many as 800 meals in past years. The dinner comes with a large serving of lasagna for each person, salad, garlic bread, baked dessert and a bag of coffee.

“We do it at this particular time of year because people are really busy,” von Wellsheim said. “Having a meal delivered to your door in December is pretty fabulous. You know, you’re getting ready for the holidays, so cooking might not be the easiest thing to do. We do it during the week on a Wednesday night, we’re trying to make it really convenient.”

Orders for dinner will be taken online until Dec. 11 through www.mooncatcher.org/diningfordollars.

