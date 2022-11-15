Getting to Know … busy volunteer Madelyn Thorne

SCHENECTADY — You might know Madelyn Thorne through her work with Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady. Or perhaps the Schenectady County Public Library, YMCA, or maybe one of the more than half-dozen other organizations she volunteers for throughout Schenectady. Thorne no doubt keeps herself busy, but for the past 7½ years she has focused a majority of her efforts on connecting working families with affordable homes through Habitat — an organization that has aided dozens of families since its founding locally in 1993. Thorne is its current executive director. In all, Thorne volunteers time with eight organizations, including New Choices Recovery, the Upper Union Street Business Improvement District and Dining for Dollars, while continuing to address efforts around affordable housing across the state. Her spirit of volunteerism comes from her parents and a curiosity to get to know people and find solutions, Thorne said. Last month, Thorne was named the grand marshal of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade, an event she has fond memories of over the years, and an honor city and county officials say Thorne more than deserves. This year’s parade steps carries a theme of “Dream Big” and steps off Saturday at 5 p.m. in downtown Schenectady. “We couldn’t think of anyone more well deserving of the honor,” Cathy Gatta, Schenectady County Legislator, and chair of the Tourism, Arts & Special Events Committee, said in a statement. “Madelyn’s work in the nonprofit sector through the years speaks volumes to the themes and messages we’re looking to spread with this year’s festivities.” Thorne recently took some time to answer a few questions regarding her volunteerism, work with Habitat for Humanity and future plans. Q: You’ve been involved with a number of nonprofit organizations, whether it’s your role at Habitat for Humanity or volunteering your time with city neighborhood groups and organizations like the Schenectady County Public Library. Can you tell me how you first began working with nonprofits and where your drive to help others comes from? A: I truly think it came from my parents. As busy as they were, they always found time to volunteer for the Knights of Columbus, their church, Hospice, the Friends of the Library, etc. We were raised with the understanding we have a responsibility to help where we can and that it’s a privilege to be able to help. Plus — frankly — you get to know the most interesting, fun folks when you volunteer. When you volunteer, you’re spending time with folks who are working on solutions. Q: Housing has become a much-talked about issue in recent years, particularly now with inflation driving up the cost of living and making it even more difficult for individuals to find an affordable place to live. You deal with these issues on a daily basis with your work at Habitat for Humanity, but I think there may be some who don’t fully understand what the organization does, or there may be some misunderstandings about the organization. Can you give a brief rundown about the organization and some of its accomplishments since you’ve become the executive director? A: Probably, the biggest misunderstanding is Habitat “gives” houses away and we surely do not. Habitat Partner families must be able to successfully apply for a mortgage, which means they need steady income, good credit, and still meet HUD income guidelines. But — because we have a dedicated, talented pool of volunteers, and great support from the city and Capital Region Land Bank, as well as private donors, we are able to sell those homes affordably. It doesn’t do anyone any good if we sell someone a house and they can’t sustain it. It’s most important that homeownership be a positive move for the family which they can sustain for the long term.

As far as accomplishments — through our Ramp Up program, we’re able to build wheelchair ramps for owner-occupied homes at little or no cost to the homeowner. This came about because we had so many folks who wanted to volunteer and we wanted to add to our homebuilding mission. The good folks at IUE-CWA stepped in with very generous funding and Ramp Up has been a game-changer for many families. We’re also able to build ramps for follow not-for-profits, ie: SARC, YWCA, New Choices. They get to keep their resources for staffing and client care and Schenectady Habitat does what we do best — build!

Q: It might be difficult to put into words, but can you describe the feeling of seeing a family walk into their own home for the first time? I can’t imagine how gratifying that must be for everyone at Habitat for Humanity. Does it ever get old?

A: Nope — never gets old. These folks have worked so hard to achieve their dream. Hours of sweat equity, saving money, taking care of their credit. When the day comes and you watch them walk through their house for the first time, it’s everything. When I drive by a house owned by a Habitat Partner family, I love to see the hanging flower pots, the trampolines in the back yards, the furniture on the porches — families who are just living lives in their own homes. Nothing better. Haven’t made it through a Home Dedication without a few tears yet. Still touches my heart. Also — I’m continually amazed by our volunteers. They could be doing anything with their time — traveling, visiting museums, golfing, whatever. Instead, they’re moving furniture and appliances in ReStore or on a dirty, noisy construction site, carrying lumber, tiles, and just doing all they can to make sure the house is the best it can be.

Q: You were recently named the grand marshal of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade here in Schenectady. What has your experience with the parade been in the past? Did you ever think you would be asked to be the grand marshal? A: Of course, I’ve enjoyed the parade with my kids and grandkids over the years, but never in a million years would I think I would even be considered to be Grand Marshal of such a fantastic event, no less actually receive the honor. I’m having a terrific time with it all. The parade just one example of what a great community we share in Schenectady. To see all the families bundled up, waving at the bands and fire trucks, the groups who put together creative floats for everyone to enjoy, it’s the best. Q: What’s next for you? Is there anything coming up with Habitat for Humanity or one of the other organizations you volunteer with that people should know about? A: I’m going to spend time with my husband, Chuck, of course. It’s time for us to take walks and rides and just enjoy our lives together. It’ll be nice to be able to attend my grandchildren’s various sport activities, read a bit, and all that. But, I’m still on a few boards and will continue to volunteer. I’m really looking forward to becoming more involved with a task force which is working on understanding and addressing how property taxes, which we must have and must pay, but are clearly prohibitive to home ownership for so many, particularly as property values increase. This is a state-wide effort. This is a very serious problem in areas such as Ulster or Columbia counties — their property values have sky-rocketed, which has pushed assessments, and driven taxes out of reach for too many. This has to be addressed so we don’t end up with a repeat of 2008 and home abandonment as the payments climb. Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

