Images: Ballston Spa schools BackPack Thanksgiving food program donations (13 photos)

BALLSTON SPA – A group of volunteer worked Monday to unload the 200 bags of food, donated to Ballston Spa Central School District’s Scottie’s BackPack Program for Thanksgiving, at Malta Ave Elementary School/District offices in Ballston Spa.
The food was donated and organized by Boy Scouts Pack 1 of Ballston Spa, Hannaford, and a group of independent Free Masons.
Photos from our Erica Miller
ERICA MILLER/ DAILY GAZETTE
ERICA MILLER/ DAILY GAZETTE
Hannaford Store Manager of Ballston Spa Rossi Way location Steve Robyck
Ballston Spa Central School District Superintendent Gianleo Duca
James Sirhal, 5 of Malta, helps his mother Kate unload the 200 bags of food
James Sirhal, 5 of Malta, helps his mother Kate unload the 200 bags of food
Henrik Danforth, 6 of Ballston Spa, helps unload
Ballston Spa Central School District Superintendent Gianleo Duca and Director of Student Support Services and BackPack Program, Sharon D'Augustino
Ballston Spa Central School District Superintendent Gianleo Duca
Kate Sirhal, of Malta, and Michele Moffitt (right), of Malta
Henrik Danforth, 6 of Ballston Spa
Kate Sirhal, of Malta, and Michele Moffitt (right), of Malta
Kate Sirhal, of Malta
