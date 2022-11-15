Images: Ballston Spa schools BackPack Thanksgiving food program donations (13 photos)

BALLSTON SPA – A group of volunteer worked Monday to unload the 200 bags of food, donated to Ballston Spa Central School District’s Scottie’s BackPack Program for Thanksgiving, at Malta Ave Elementary School/District offices in Ballston Spa.

The food was donated and organized by Boy Scouts Pack 1 of Ballston Spa, Hannaford, and a group of independent Free Masons.

Photos from our Erica Miller

