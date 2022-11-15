Kings and Spurs to cover in NBA West Coast slate? Best bets for Nov. 15

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 15:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Kings (-1) over Nets

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: The Kings have been in a groove as of late having won their last three games, and they appear to be in position to keep it going tonight.

That’s because the Kings are at home against a Nets team that will once again be without suspended star Kyrie Irving, meaning that they’ll be without any reliable scoring options outside of Kevin Durant.

While the Nets have won some games in Irving’s absence thanks to Durant, the Kings have a solid rotation led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis that should be able to lead them to their fourth-straight win.

SPURS TO COVER

The play: NBA, Spurs (+8) over Trail Blazers

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 10 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: The Trail Blazers have exceeded expectations this season, but tonight could present a challenge against a Spurs team that still competes hard despite a lack of veteran talent.

The Blazers are also a young team outside of star point guard Damian Lillard, so this contest could end up back-and-forth and come down to the wire being that the Spurs are well-coached under the legendary Gregg Popovich.

While it will be tough for the Spurs to win outright considering Lillard is back to full strength, they should be able to cover the spread and offer value at +8.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL, Commanders (+11) over Eagles (WON $30)

NFL player prop: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith OVER 55.5 receiving yards (LOST $13.50)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$16.50 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$16.50 (1-1)

Total for November: +$184.30 (16-11)

Total for 2022: +$200.60 (295-317)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

