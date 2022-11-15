Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Nov. 15

‘New’ nickname for city is, respectfully, off the mark

As I read with great interest the op-ed by Neil Golub (“Show off progress with fresh identity: ‘New Schenectady’”) in the Oct. 16 Gazette, I have to respectfully disagree with him. I do so with an aura of respect for him and his brother, Lou, who frequented our Creative Video Store in 1981, instilling pearls of wisdom for our fledgling business.

Our original name was “The New World of Video.” Before we opened our doors, it was brought to our attention that video won’t be “new” for very long. We agreed and changed the name.

I hold Neil Golub in high esteem. He is a hands-on owner. Being successful in the grocery business is no easy task and the success of Price Chopper/Market 32 is testament to that. Establishing the Metroplex Authority was pretty much a stroke of genius. They have had their share of mistakes through the years, but all in all things have moved along in the right direction and all good things take time.

Personally, I believe “Schenectady Now” has more punch and relevance than “New Schenectady.” It’s open-ended, it can refer to a number of initiatives taking place simultaneously, and “Now” never gets old as opposed to “New.” Although I was not involved in the inner workings of Schenectady 2000, it’s a pretty safe bet Neil Golub was a central figure in getting things moving in the right direction.

Just my opinion based upon some good advice from years ago.

Bob Belive

Glenville

Stefanik was re-elected despite her flawed stances

Why didn’t voters in the 21st Congressional District see Democratic accomplishments the way Midwest voters did?

Recent incentives are bringing manufacturing jobs to New York state. Our towns will have funds to replace and upgrade sewer lines and control flooding. Inflation is being stabilized, gas prices are lower, and in 2023 prescription drug costs (especially insulin) will be capped. Are we so shortsighted?

Minimum-wage hikes and lower-cost small business and farm loans help us. Bail reforms stop the unfair practice of jailing people just because they are poor or living paycheck to paycheck.

Elections in Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin showed that voters understand President Joe Biden’s steadfast support for the working middle class: supporting labor and union organizing, and protecting rights to workplace safety. Decreasing debt loads for people strapped with high-interest Pell Grants will help the economy. The nation benefits from Biden’s export ban on semiconductors that challenges China, and his requirement that large corporations pay 15% minimum taxes. We support the existential fight for freedom in Ukraine.

Republican politicians have shown contempt for workers, women’s rights, funds for community mental health services and environmental stewardship. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik voted against these policies in plain sight. And yet she won. I don’t understand.

Sarah Meredith

Gilboa

Dear, Hillary and Donald: Your time is up

Some advice to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump: Your sun has set. Time to turn off the lights, close the door and GO AWAY!

Ed Culhane, Jr.

Glenville

A tree so beautiful they had to cut it down

Hi, my formal name is Picea abies … aka Norway Spruce. For about 90 glorious years, I stood majestically and proudly to display the glory of creation.

People passing by stopped to take in my beauty. I opened my branches to harbor birds and tiny animals to protect them from predators and inclement weather. In the winter I was breathtakingly draped in snow. But alas my beauty was my undoing.

I was abruptly asked to take part in one last ceremony to give instant but short-lived gratification. You can come and see me one last time at Rockefeller Center in New York City. You won’t recognize my natural beauty, as I will be covered in lights and decorations. But underneath I will be there … at least for a few more weeks … then … never more to grace the earth.

In the immortal words of poet Joyce Kilmer in her work called, simply, “Trees”:

I think that I shall never see

A poem lovely as a tree.

A tree whose hungry mouth is prest

Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;

A tree that looks at God all day,

And lifts her leafy arms to pray;

A tree that may in summer wear

A nest of robins in her hair;

Upon whose bosom snow has lain;

Who intimately lives with rain.

Poems are made by fools like me,

But only God can make a tree.”

My question is WHY? Surely there must be some other way to enjoy the season without destroying this beautiful tree.

Paul Mantica

Albany

Dog owners: Dispose of your plastic bags

Recently, The Gazette posted a few letters regarding litter. I would like to expand on those letters by asking dog owners who walk their dogs and fail to pick up after them to be responsible.

Placing the excrement of your pet into a plastic bag, tying it in a neat knot and then dropping the plastic bag on the sidewalk or hiking/running path is not appropriate behavior. It exacerbates the problem of fecal pollution by adding a plastic bag with a half-life of approximately five years to the problem.

Finish the job: take it with you.

Wayne Gage

Schenectady

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion