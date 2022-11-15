NFL Week 11 early odds, betting lines: Saints favored, which says a lot about Rams

It might be hard to believe, but the 3-7 New Orleans Saints, who lost to the now 3-6 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday are favored to beat the defending Super Bowl champions this week in the Superdome.

That says a whole lot about the state of the Los Angeles Rams, doesn’t it? The status of quarterback Matthew Stafford remains a question as he remains in concussion protocol, while star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss this Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Elsewhere around the NFL, there should be some interesting games, as eight of the 14 games feature spreads of 3½ or less. Let’s get to the Week 11 spreads, as we present the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle and Tampa Bay

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee (+2.5, ML +122, o/u 41.5) at Green Bay (-145), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

New Orleans (-3 at -120, ML -155, o/u 39) vs. LA Rams (+130), 1 p.m.

Carolina (+12, ML +500, o/u 44.5) at Baltimore (-700), 1 p.m.

Washington (-2.5, ML -135, o/u 40.5) at Houston (+115), 1 p.m.

Cleveland (+9, ML +328, o/u 47) at Buffalo (-430), 1 p.m.

Philadelphia (-9.5, ML -455, o/u 44.5) at Indianapolis (+345), 1 p.m.

NY Jets (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 38.5) at New England (-190), 1 p.m.

Detroit (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 46) at NY Giants (-190), 1 p.m.

Chicago (+3, ML +140, o/u 49) at Atlanta (-165), 1 p.m.

Las Vegas (+3, ML +130, o/u 41.5) at Denver (-155), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (-5, ML -225, o/u 41.5) at Pittsburgh (+185), 4:25 p.m.

Dallas (-2, ML -125, o/u 47.5) at Minnesota (+105), 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City (-7, ML -320, o/u 50) at LA Chargers (+250), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco (-7.5, ML -335, o/u 43.5) vs. Arizona (+260), 8:15 p.m. in Mexico City

