Platek helping to lead Siena men’s basketball

For Capital Region basketball fans, it’s the role they’ve so often seen Andrew Platek play.

At the college level, though, the former Guilderland High School standout said he’s “definitely” still getting used to firing up shots as one of the top scoring threats in Siena men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello’s offense.

“For us to be good, I have to shoot the ball,” said Platek, a 6-foot-4 graduate student. “That’s something Carm had told me, and I need to score. That’s part of my responsibility for this team, as a leader — and I accept that.”

As a high school standout in the area, Platek was known for his scoring. The 15 points he scored Saturday against UAlbany, though, represented a college career high for Platek, who played four seasons at North Carolina of the ACC before joining the Saints last year.

In Siena’s Albany Cup win, Platek made 6 of 11 shots. In his four seasons playing for the Tar Heels, Platek only attempted double-digit shots in two appearances. The 15 points scored in that game this past weekend marked the ninth time Platek had scored 10 or more points in a college game, and four of those times have come in Platek’s seven Siena games after he did so five times in 127 appearances for North Carolina.

Getting back to shooting as often as he did as a teenager, though, isn’t as simple as it sounds. For the first four years of his college career, Platek’s areas of focus were locking up on defense and moving the ball on offense.

The Saints need more than that from the sixth-year college player.

“You always want to be told you can go out and shoot your shots, and it took a lot of adjusting,” Platek said earlier this week before a Siena practice in Loudonville. “It’s weird, right, because you want to go out and shoot in college — and if you go play pickup, you don’t want to pass to anybody. You just want to go chuck from 40 feet.

“So I want to go out and I want to shoot, but I want to take good shots. I want to be efficient. That’s the kind of player I want to be, and Carm lets me do that — and this offense lets me do that.”

Heading into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game against Army at MVP Arena in downtown Albany, Platek is averaging 14 points per game and has made 61.1% of his shots for the 2-0 Saints who are counting on Platek to help power their offense.

“We do different things to get him the ball,” Maciariello said. “I also think with our pace of play, though, when we’re getting stops, it’s easier to get him shots and find him in transition. I think that’s a key.”

Siena has scored 75 points in each of its first two wins. A season ago, Siena only scored that many points five times during a 15-14 campaign, but Platek said this season’s Saints aren’t satisfied with 75.

“I think we could be a team that could score 80 points a game,” Platek said. “If we can make shots the way we’ve been making them — with this offense, with these players — I think the sky’s the limit.”

SUPER START

While Platek has been a key figure in Siena’s 2-0 start, sophomore guard Javian McCollum has led the Saints and was named MAAC Player of the Week for his efforts.

McCollum’s great start was no surprise to his teammates.

“I mean, we all knew this was going to happen in the program,” Platek said. “He’s so talented, and he worked really hard over the summer.”

McCollum was a reserve player as a freshman, and missed game action for a variety of reasons during his rookie college campaign. Now the Saints’ starting point guard, McCollum averaged 20 points and 5.5 assists per game in Siena’s opening non-conference wins.

“The game’s a lot easier when he’s on the floor and the ball is in his hands, right?” Maciariello said. “It’s not like I have to dictate, or direct a symphony orchestra. I can let him be the maestro.”

McCollum will look to continue to lead Siena against an Army squad that’s 1-1 this season. Jalen Rucker has led Army this season with 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Last season, Siena defeated Army 83-67.

IN OTHER ACTION

Both of the Capital Region’s Division I women’s basketball teams will be in action Wednesday.

Before the Siena men play Wednesday, the Siena women’s basketball team will host St. Bonaventure at MVP Arena. Siena brings a 1-1 record into that 5 p.m. matchup, while St. Bonaventure is 0-2. Elisa Mevius, the reigning MAAC Rookie of the Week, has averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Siena, which has six players averaging at least eight points.

The UAlbany women’s basketball team — fresh off an Albany Cup win Sunday against Siena — will also play Wednesday. The 2-0 Great Danes play at 6 p.m. against Navy at Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland. Ellen Hahne — this week’s America East Player of the Week — averaged 23.5 points per game in the Great Danes’ opening games.

The UAlbany men’s basketball team, which is 2-2 on the season, plays Thursday at Saint Joseph’s.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports