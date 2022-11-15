Saratoga Springs woman, 69, identified as driver killed in Tuesday morning Halfmoon crash

HALFMOON – A Saratoga Springs woman was killed in a Tuesday morning car crash that involved a commercial vehicle in Halfmoon, New York State Police said.

Police identified the woman killed as Frances Fay, 69, of Saratoga Springs. She died at the scene.

The crash happened at about 9:30 on Route 146 at the intersection with Farm to Market Road and involved a commercial vehicle, police said. The commercial vehicle was traveling west on Route 146 at the time.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Fay was the driver and only occupant in her vehicle, police said. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The crash remained under investigation later Tuesday.

The crash and response shot Route 146 between Farm to Market Road and Pruyn Hill Road for more than two hours. The stretch reopened by 12:30 p.m., troopers said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Uncategorized